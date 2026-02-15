IND vs PAK T20I squad comparison: Bumrah-Arshdeep vs Shaheen-Mirza, which pacers have better stats?

Colombo:

India and Pakistan are all set to take on each other in game 27 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides will gather at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15. One of the most anticipated matches of the tournament, both India and Pakistan will be looking to put in their best performances in the upcoming game.

There is no doubt that the two sides are filled to the brim with talent. With the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Babar Azam, Salman Agha, and many more, there are many match-ups in the upcoming clash that could stand out.

Both sides have significant talent in the pace department as well. The Indian team boasts the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah, whereas Pakistan has Salman Mirza and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Ahead of the game, let us have a look at how the statistics compare between the Indian and Pakistan pacers.

Speaking of Jasprit Bumrah, the star pacer is widely revered as one of the best bowlers in world cricket. It is worth noting that Bumrah has played a total of 88 T20Is so far in his career. In the 88 matches, Bumrah has taken 108 wickets and maintains an economy of 6.52.

Arshdeep Singh, on the other hand, has played 78 T20Is for India so far. In the 78 matches, Arshdeep has taken 121 wickets to his name, maintaining an economy of 8.51, and is one of the most lethal pacers for India in the shortest format.

How has Pakistan’s pacers fared in the shortest format?

Speaking of Pakistan, the side will lead with Shaheen Shah Afridi in their pace attack. It is worth noting that Afridi has played a total of 100 T20Is for the Men in Green so far, where he has taken 130 wickets to his name, maintaining an economy of 7.75.

On the other hand, Salman Mirza has an experience of 14 T20Is under his belt. In the 14 T20Is, Mirza has taken a total of 22 wickets and has an economy of 6.36.

Also Read: