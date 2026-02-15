Dinesh Karthik opens up on challenges Suryakumar Yadav could face against Pakistan in Colombo

Colombo:

The stage is set for game 27 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026; India and Pakistan take on each other at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15. With the two sides all set to take on each other, there would be many stars that the fans will have high expectations from.

One of the many stars would be India skipper Suryakumar Yadav. Being in brilliant form of late, a lot will be expected from the India captain, and speaking on the same, former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik came forward and talked about what could challenge Suryakumar Yadav as India take on Pakistan.

"Surya is always a very good player on good pitches. On slightly slow pitches, he has his challenges. His batting revolves around using pace, which he won't get as much. He's a good player of spin. But how he executes the shots other than the sweep will determine how effective he is,” Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

"The key is actually Abhishek Sharma because if he takes India off to a good start, then things look very different. He steps out when playing spin, so it'll be interesting to see how he plays on a slow pitch,” he added.

Karthik also rated Pakistan’s chances

Furthermore, Karthik talked about Pakistan’s chances in the game, stating that the Men in Green are very close to the Indian team due to the familiarity of the conditions.

"Tomorrow will be one of India's biggest challenges against Pakistan in recent memory. Pakistan start as close as they've ever been in a game going up against India in terms of their familiarity of the conditions. They have a better chance of pushing India than any other time in the near past. India's batting will be the one tested more in the Colombo conditions," said Karthik.

