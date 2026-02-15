India's probable XI vs Pakistan: Abhishek Sharma IN, Sanju Samson OUT; What about Kuldeep Yadav?

Colombo:

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated games of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. India and Pakistan lock horns at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15. The two sides are meeting after weeks of controversy, where the Pakistan government refused to let their side take the field against India in the World Cup as they stood in solidarity with Bangladesh after they were removed from the tournament.

However, after several meetings, Pakistan is finally playing against India, and ahead of the game, many fans would be wondering what the Indian team’s lineup could look like against the Men in Green.

It is interesting to note that star batter Abhishek Sharma is expected to make his return into the side. He could feature after missing out on the clash against Namibia. Furthermore, Sanju Samson could be excluded from the playing XI. Additionally, Kuldeep Yadav is also expected to feature in the game.

What did Suryakumar Yadav say about Abhishek Sharma’s inclusion?

When asked about whether Abhishek Sharma would play against Pakistan, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav gave a cheeky reply and opined that if Pakistan wants him to play, he will play.

It is worth noting that Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha had heaped praise on Abhishek Sharma before the game. “I really hope — we all know he's a good player — and I really hope he plays tomorrow because we want to play against the best team they have. I really hope he is recovering well and can play tomorrow,” Agha said.

Speaking on the same, Suryakumar Yadav said, “If Pakistan want Abhishek Sharma to play, he will play.”

India’s probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

