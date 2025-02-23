IND vs PAK: Rohit Sharma achieves major ODI record, joins Sachin Tendulkar, Ganguly in elite list Rohit Sharma achieved a major record as an opener in ODI cricket. The Indian skipper has joined an elite list of Indians featuring only Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly. India and Pakistan take on each other in the Champions Trophy 2025 clash in Dubai.

India captain Rohit Sharma achieved a major record during the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Sunday, February 23. Rohit has joined an elite list of Indians featuring only Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

Rohit has become just the third Indian opener to have hit 9000 runs in ODI cricket. The India skipper was on 8999 runs coming into the clash against the Men in Green and got to his milestone as early as on the second ball of the 242-run chase against Pakistan. He clipped Shaheen Afridi towards backward square leg to get to 9000 runs.

Players with most runs as opener in ODI cricket:

1 - Sachin Tendulkar: 15310 runs in 344 matches

2 - Sanath Jayasuriya: 12740 runs in 388 matches

3 - Chris Gayle: 10179 runs in 280 matches

4 - Adam Gilchrist: 9200 runs in 260 matches

5 - Sourav Ganguly: 9146 runs in 242 matches

6 - Rohit Sharma: 9019 runs in 183 matches

More to follow...