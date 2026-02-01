IND vs PAK Live: Where to watch U19 World Cup 2026 clash on TV and streaming in India? With India U19 all set to take on Pakistan U19 in the Super Six clash of the ongoing U19 World Cup 2026, let us have a look at the live broadcast, streaming, and where to watch details of the upcoming marquee clash.

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe):

The stage is set for one of the most highly anticipated clashes of the ongoing U19 World Cup 2026. India U19 is all set to take on Pakistan U19 in the 36th game of the tournament. The two sides will lock horns in the Super Six stage of the competition, and the clash is slated to be held at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo on February 1.

Notably, both India and Pakistan are a part of group 2 of the Super Sixes. While India U19 occupies second place in the standings, Pakistan sits in third place. India have won all three games that they have played so far, whereas Pakistan has won two matches out of three.

It is worth noting that in the last five matches, Pakistan have emerged victorious four times, and the Men in Blue have only managed to register one victory. With the game right around the corner, Team India will be aiming to do better and register a win.

Where to watch the U19 World Cup 2026 clash between India U19 and Pakisan U19 live on TV and streaming in India?

The U19 World Cup 2026 clash between India and Pakistan will be telecast live on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming will be available on JioHotstar. All India's matches are being telecast live on TV, and all the other matches will be available to stream online.

Squads:

India U19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan, RS Ambrish, Mohamed Enaan, Harvansh Pangalia

Pakistan U19 Squad: Hamza Zahoor, Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Farhan Yousaf (C), Ahmed Hussain, Huzaifa Ahsan, Abdul Qadir, Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza, Umar Zaib, Ali Hassan Baloch, Daniyal Ali Khan, Niqab Shafiq

