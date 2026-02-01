Advertisement
  Budget 2026 LIVE: Sitharaman heads to Rashtrapati Bhawan ahead of presenting Budget

Budget 2026 LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 will deliver her record ninth straight Union Budget 2026, featuring reforms to boost economic growth amid global geopolitical tensions. This edges her toward ex-Prime Minister Morarji Desai's overall mark of 10 total budgets.

New Delhi:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at Rashtrapati Bhawan as she is set to create history by presenting her ninth consecutive Union Budget on February 1 (Sunday), for the 2026-27 fiscal year. FM Sitharaman will surpass most predecessors in continuity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, though former PM Morarji Desai holds the overall record with 10 budgets across stints (six from 1959-1964 and four from 1967-1969).

P Chidambaram presented almost nine budgets non-consecutively, Pranab Mukherjee eight, and Manmohan Singh five straight ones from 1991-1995. Appointed India's first full-time woman Finance Minister in 2019 after Modi's second term- and retaining the role post-2024- she has delivered eight straight budgets, including an interim in 2024, with her 2020 speech holding the record for length at two hours and 40 minutes. PM Modi hailed this milestone as a point of pride in parliamentary history. India's first Budget came on November 26, 1947, from RK Shanmukham Chetty; traditions evolved from colonial-era 5:00 pm February-end presentations to 11:00 am since Yashwant Sinha's 1999 shift, and February 1 since 2017 for smoother April 1 implementation- contrasting the shortest speech by Hirubhai Mulljibhai Patel in 1977 at 800 words.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVnews.com for more latest updates on Union Budget 2026:

Live updates :Budget 2026 LIVE

  9:24 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa on Budget 2026

    Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa stated that the Union Budget 2026 will advance Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat vision. He praised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for consistently prioritizing women, youth, laborers, and farmers in her budgets. Bairwa expressed confidence that this budget will include beneficial measures for Rajasthan while fulfilling national development goals.

  9:19 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Sitharaman heads to Rashtrapati Bhawan to call on President Murmu before presenting Budget

  9:15 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Nirmala Sitharaman leaves Finance Ministry with digital tablet

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman left the Ministry of Finance with the digital tablet, containing the Budget document, enclosed in a traditional red 'bahi-khata' style pouch. 

  9:08 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    VIDEO: Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget tablet outside Ministry of Finance

  9:06 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Stock market on Budget 2026: Sensex, Nifty expected to be volatile today

    Indian equity markets are open today, Sunday, February 1, 2026, for a historic special session as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her ninth consecutive Union Budget. This marks the first time in independent India's history that the FY 2026-27 Budget (April 2026–March 2027) is tabled on a Sunday. The budget is anticipated to include measures sustaining growth, ensuring fiscal discipline, and implementing reforms to shield the economy from global trade tensions like US tariffs. Experts predict volatility in today's trading session.

    READ MORE HERE

  9:02 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Tamil Nadu BJP hails Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of budget presentation

    Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad celebrated Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as the pride of Tamil soil ahead of her ninth consecutive Union Budget presentation. He described her as a "cherished daughter of Mother Tamil," blending Tamil cultural ethos with national duty through Budget speeches enriched by Thirukkural and classical Tamil epics. Prasad highlighted her unique ability to weave ancient Tamil wisdom into India's economic vision, honouring regional heritage while prioritising national goals. This milestone- making Sitharaman the first woman to present nine Union Budgets- symbolises Nari Shakti's rise and India's women-led governance on the global stage.

  8:57 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    It'll be a 'good' Budget: Piyush Goyal

    Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday expressed confidence that the 2026-27 Budget, to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, would be a good one. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Finance Minister have delivered outstanding Budgets over the years and that this, being her ninth budget, would be no different. "It will be a good Budget. I am very, very confident that it will be a very good Budget," he told media. When asked if MSMEs can expect some hand-holding, the minister said the Modi government has been continuously supporting this sector through a variety of programmes and initiatives.

    The government, he said, has been "very conscious" of the importance of the MSMEs. Sitharaman will on February 1 present her ninth straight Budget, which is expected to unveil measures to sustain growth momentum, maintain fiscal discipline, and contain reforms that could buffer the economy from global trade frictions, including US tariffs.

  8:51 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Budget being presented today is aligned with 'Viksit Bharat' 2047 vision: Finance MoS Pankaj Chaudhary

    Union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said, "Over the past 11 years, the Budgets presented under the leadership of the Prime Minister have reflected the aspirations of the people and have been aimed at taking the country forward. The Budget being presented today is aligned with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047."

  8:43 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Ministry of Finance | VIDEO

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS Pankaj Chaudhary arrived at the Kartavya Bhawan on Sunday ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget session of Parliament.Sitharaman is set to present her record 9th consecutive budget today at 11 am. She will present a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the Government of India for the year 2026-27.

  8:39 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    MoS Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget 2026 vision

    Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary stated that this will be the budget for a developed India by 2047.

  8:37 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Balancing private and public sector roles in Budget

    Private education, institutions, and firms expand rapidly while government sectors decline, per Prof M Ramulu. Profits must be redistributed productively to people, with efficient resource use boosting growth rates. Government should ensure benefits reach masses effectively.

  8:26 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    VIDEO: MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary arrives at Ministry of Finance in Delhi

  8:23 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    MoS Pankaj Chaudhary en-route to Kartavya Bhawan

    Union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary left his residence ahead of the Union Budget presentation. When speaking to the media, he urged patience, stating, "Have a little patience... everything will be clear in a short while."

  8:21 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    GST reforms and tax distribution concerns ahead of Budget presentation

    Professor M Ramulu praised GST's unification but flags uneven revenue sharing, with states like Tamil Nadu demanding more from Centre. Advocates horizontal expansion: lower rates to broaden tax base and encourage voluntary compliance. Balanced state development is key over vertical hikes.

  8:15 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Hope for improvement in facilities at railway stations, trains: Local

  8:08 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Government likely to present over Rs 54 lakh crore budget for FY 2026-27: Report

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is projected to present a Rs 54.1 lakh crore Union Budget for FY 2026-27, reflecting 7.9% year-on-year growth, per a Sunidhi Securities & Finance Limited report. Total Expenditure (TE), a key gauge of fiscal intent, averaged 14.8% of GDP in FY23-FY25, dropped to 14.2% (Rs 50.65 lakh crore) in FY26 Budget Estimates, and is estimated at 14.0% (Rs 50.15 lakh crore) in Revised Estimates due to softer GDP growth and revenues.

    For FY27, TE is forecasted at 13.8% of GDP with Rs 54.1 trillion, signaling calibrated fiscal consolidation over tightening to balance stability and growth support. The fiscal deficit targets 4.16% of GDP (Rs 16.37 lakh crore) in FY27, down from 4.4% (Rs 15.69 lakh crore) in FY26 BE.

     

  7:59 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Welfare schemes need better targeting, says Expert on Budget

    Professor M Ramulu criticises welfare benefits reaching the stable, not the truly poor- less than 20 per cent of needy get aid despite 70-80 per cent coverage. Identify deserving recipients accurately to cut waste and redirect funds to education, healthcare beyond free rice. This optimises expenditure for productive investments.

  7:50 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Budget 2026

    Jagdambika Pal, Bharatiya Janata Party MP, expressed optimism about the Union Budget 2026-27, stating it will advance Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India and strengthen Atmanirbhar Bharat. Speaking to media ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's presentation on February 1, Pal highlighted India's rise from the 11th to the 4th largest global economy over the past decade. He noted the budget aligns with PM Modi's strategy to tackle worldwide challenges while propelling national progress.

     

  7:41 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Shift to small-scale and decentralised investments in Budget

    Professor M Ramulu notes investments favour capital-intensive industries in metros, causing pollution and overcrowding. He urges percolation to startups, small-scale and agro-based units across states for balanced growth. Budget should decentralise rather than concentrate on large industries.

  7:32 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Budget 2026 will strengthen 'Viksit Bharat' vision: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

    Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed confidence that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2026-27, presented on February 1, will advance the Viksit Bharat vision. She highlighted that the budget, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, will drive India toward self-reliance, prosperity, and global leadership by 2047. Gupta noted it as a key step for economic and social empowerment, with positive impacts on Delhi's development plans. The CM emphasised PM Modi's focus on infrastructure and technology, expecting budget support for a developed Delhi, including central aid for Yamuna cleanup and sewage treatment plants.

     

  7:25 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Economists' expectations for Union Budget 2026

    Osmania University's Professor Satish Raikindi predicted focus on job creation, agriculture, inclusive manufacturing, digital transformation, defence, infrastructure like railways, MSMEs, rural development and green economy. These priorities aim to drive sustainable growth nationwide. Common citizens seek relief in tax slabs, housing, healthcare, jobs, and education.

     

  7:20 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister, to interact with college students after budget presentation

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will interact with around 30 college students from different regions of the country after the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27 on February 1 (Sunday). Sitharaman is going to present her record ninth Budget including two interim budgets today. As part of this initiative, the college students will also get to witness the live presentation of the Union Budget from the Lok Sabha Gallery, offering them a chance to view one of the most significant Parliamentary proceedings of the year, the finance ministry said in a statement. The students come from a variety of academic disciplines, including commerce, economics, medical education and vocational courses from various States across India, it said.

     

  7:15 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Here are some relevant numbers to be watched during Union Budget 2026 | DETAILS

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her record ninth consecutive Union Budget on February 1, featuring reforms to boost growth amid geopolitical volatility. She has delivered eight prior budgets since becoming India's first full-time woman Finance Minister in 2019, retaining the role after PM Modi's 2024 third-term victory.

    • GDP Growth projects 6.8–7.2% real growth for FY27 per the Economic Survey, a slight dip from FY26's 7.4% estimate, signaling steady progress despite global headwinds.
    • Fiscal Deficit targets 4.3% of GDP for FY27 after FY26's 4.4%, with potential shift to Debt-to-GDP ratio aiming for 50% by FY31.
    • Capex Outlay anticipates a 10–15% rise to Rs 12–12.5 trillion, prioritizing roads, railways, green hydrogen, nuclear energy, AI, and robotics.
    • Credit Ratings improved: R&I to 'BBB+' (Stable); S&P to 'BBB'/'A-2' (Stable), India's first S&P sovereign upgrade in 18 years.
    • Exports hit USD 825.3 billion in FY25 and USD 418.5 billion in H1 FY26, fueled by services and non-petroleum/gem shipments.
    • Unemployment dropped to 4.7% in November 2025 (7-month low), with rural at 3.9% and urban at 6.5%.
    • Repo Rate cut 125 bps since February 2025 to 5.25%, supporting robust growth.
    • FTA with Europe enhances manufacturing, exports for 99% of goods by value, balancing market access with protections.
  7:05 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    When and where to watch Nirmala Sitharaman's full budget speech?

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her ninth consecutive Union Budget 2026 on February 1, marking a historic Sunday presentation at 11:00 am in the Parliament.

    READ FULL STORY HERE

     
  6:57 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Union Budget: Evolution of budget timing in India over the years

    Traditionally at 5:00 pm end-February for colonial London sync, it shifted to 11:00 am in 1999 under Yashwant Sinha. Date moved to February 1 in 2017 for April 1 fiscal start and faster Parliament approval. This avoids May or June delays from late February tabling.

  6:51 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    What are the expectations of farmers from budget 2026?

    Farmers across India anticipate relief measures in the Union Budget 2026-27 as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her ninth consecutive budget on February 1. They seek subsidies, a guaranteed profitable Minimum Support Price (MSP), expanded credit access, modern technology investments, infrastructure upgrades, and climate-resilient support. Prime Minister Narendra Modi prioritises four key groups: the poor, women, youth, and farmers, with repeated assurances of focus on these areas.

    India supports farmers through budgetary allocations, targeted schemes, and reforms, including direct income transfers, crop insurance, credit access, and subsidized inputs. Allocations to the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare rose from Rs. 21,933 crores in 2013–14 to Rs. 1.27 lakh crore in the 2025–26 Budget Estimates, more than doubling since 2018 despite a declining share in total public spending. Funds also flow through ministries handling irrigation, renewable energy, fertilizers, rural employment, and research, reflecting a comprehensive government strategy.

  6:45 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    What are the priorities of Union Budget 2026?

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union Budget 2026-27 in Parliament on February 1, focusing on defence, capital expenditure, infrastructure, power sector, and affordable housing growth. Economists expect a balance between social welfare and fiscal prudence amid global uncertainties. The budget aims to sustain economic momentum while addressing geopolitical challenges and maintaining fiscal consolidation.

    The government's fiscal deficit has improved from a COVID-era high of 9.2% to an estimated 4.4% for FY26. Experts anticipate continued fiscal discipline without major deviations. This marks Sitharaman's ninth consecutive budget presentation, the 15th under PM Modi, and the second full budget post-NDA's 2024 win.

  6:38 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    India moved from aspiration to credibility: IESA India President Ashok Chandak

    On expectations from Union Budget 2026–27, India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) and SEMI India President Ashok Chandak said, "We would like to acknowledge the strong progress achieved under the India Semiconductor Mission, ECMS, PLI, DLI, C2S and other ESDM initiatives. India has clearly moved from aspiration to credibility and is emerging as a serious, investable destination for electronics and semiconductors. As the ecosystem now enters a phase of execution and scale-up, it is critical to sustain policy momentum through the forthcoming Union Budget and beyond. Key industry expectations include enhanced budgetary allocation for the timely disbursement of incentives for ongoing projects, rationalisation of inverted duty structures on imports to improve manufacturing efficiency, and linking PLI benefits to value addition to support the growing ecosystem."

     

  6:34 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Key budget presentation records in India

    India's first Budget was presented on November 26, 1947, by RK Shanmukham Chetty. Desai tops total budgets at 10; Chidambaram second at 9; Mukherjee third at 8; Manmohan Singh had 5 straight (1991-95). Nirmala Sitharaman holds the longest speech record (2 hours 40 minutes in 2020); shortest is Hirubhai Patel's 800-word 1977 interim.

     

  6:30 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Lok Sabha business: Budget session

    Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the statement of estimated receipts and expenditure for the Government of India for 2026-27 during the Budget Session. She will also lay on the table the Medium-term Fiscal Policy cum Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement and the Macro-economic Framework Statement, as required under section 3(1) of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003.. Additionally, Sitharaman will seek leave to introduce the Finance Bill, 2026, and proceed to introduce it in the Lok Sabha.

  6:22 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    FM Sitharaman's budget milestone under PM Modi

    Appointed India's first full-time woman Finance Minister in 2019 after PM Modi's second term, she retained the role post-2024. Her eight prior budgets include a February 2024 interim. PM Modi called her ninth presentation "a matter of pride in parliamentary history," noting she's the first woman to achieve this consecutively.

     

  6:18 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Nirmala Sitharaman's historic 9th consecutive budget today

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present her record ninth straight Union Budget on February 1 (Sunday), expected to feature reforms boosting growth amid geopolitical volatility. This includes two interim budgets under PM Modi. She nears Morarji Desai's overall record of 10 budgets (6 from 1959-64, 4 from 1967-69), surpassing P Chidambaram's 9 and Pranab Mukherjee's 8 non-consecutive ones.

