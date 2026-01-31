Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic: Where to watch Australian Open final live on TV and stream online in India? Carlos Alcaraz meets Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 final after strong runs from both. Alcaraz looks for his seventh Grand Slam and first Australian Open, while Djokovic aims for his 11th AO title and record-breaking 25th GS. Check where to watch the final live in India.

Melbourne:

The Australian Open 2026 final sets the stage for another defining chapter in the modern men’s game as Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic prepare to collide in Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena. It is a matchup that bridges generations, ambition against legacy, and it arrives with the weight of history pressing on both sides of the net.

For Alcaraz, this final represents more than a shot at another major trophy. The Spaniard has continued to evolve since his early Grand Slam breakthroughs. His run to the final has showcased his ability to dictate from the baseline, absorb pressure in long rallies, and finish points decisively at the net. A win here would further cement his status as the standard-bearer of the post-Big Three era and mark a significant milestone on hard courts, traditionally Djokovic’s domain.

Djokovic, meanwhile, enters the final chasing yet another landmark in a career defined by them. Even deep into his career, the Serbian remains a master of problem-solving under pressure, with Melbourne Park long serving as his most reliable hunting ground. His path to the final has underlined familiar strengths: elastic defence, surgical returning, and an unmatched ability to raise his level in the biggest moments. For Djokovic, this match is as much about reinforcing his dominance and a heartbreaking 2024.

Tactically, the contest promises a fascinating contrast. Alcaraz will look to shorten points with controlled aggression, using his forehand and variety to pull Djokovic out of his comfort zones. Djokovic, in turn, will aim to extend rallies, test Alcaraz’s patience, and exploit any dips in intensity with relentless precision.

Beyond titles and records, the final carries symbolic weight. It is a test of whether experience and discipline can still outlast youth and creativity on the sport’s grandest stages. Djkovic chasing his record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title, will be confident for sure, especially after beating Jannik Sinner in the semis, but Alcaraz, playing his first Australian Open final, has been a thorn in the flesh.

Australian Open 2026 final Broadcast Details

When to watch Australian Open 2026 final?

Australian Open 2026 final will be played on Sunday, February 1.

At what time does the Australian Open 2026 final begin?

The Australian Open 2026 final match will begin at 02:00 PM IST.

Where is the Australian Open 2026 final being held?

The Australian Open 2026 final will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Where can you watch the Australian Open 2026 final on TV in India?

Australian Open 2026 final will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Australian Open 2026 final online in India?

Indian fans can watch Australian Open 2026 final live on SonyLiv.