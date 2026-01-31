IND vs NZ 5th T20I: India register new record against New Zealand; Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar go berserk India set a new T20I record against New Zealand, scoring 271 with Ishan Kishan smashing 103 off 43 and Suryakumar Yadav adding 63. Hardik Pandya also shone. Courtesy of that, New Zealand conceded their highest-ever runs in T20I cricket.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Indian batters had a gala time with the bat in the fifth T20I against New Zealand at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The surface, which initially looked a bit sluggish in the first couple of overs, changed its colours soon and since then, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav go bersek and helped India set a new T20I record against New Zealand.

Kishan, who missed the fourth T20I owing to a minor niggle, returned to the playing XI and wreaked havoc in the middle. He made 103 runs off 43 balls, courtesy of six boundaries and ten maximums. He was cautious in his approach in the first few balls, but once Kishan got into the groove, he proved difficult to stop.

Sruyakumar, on the other hand, supported him perfectly in the middle, scoring 63 runs off 30 balls. The captain was under immense pressure leading up to the series, as his own form was not up to the mark. Many questioned his spot in the playing XI, leading to the T20 World Cup 2026, but the Mumbai batter proved his mettle with his third half-century in the series.

Later on, Hardik Pandya added to the fireworks, smashing 42 runs off just 17 balls. He was ruthless in his approach, helping India post 271 runs on the board. It is India’s third-highest total in T20I cricket history and fifth-highest against a full-member nation by any team. For New Zealand, the night couldn’t have been any worse, as they leaked the most runs tonight in T20I cricket.

Highest T20I runs for India in an innings

Run Opponent Year 297 Bangladesh 2024 283 South Africa 2024 271 Nwe Zealand 2026

Most runs conceded by New Zealand in a T20I innings:

Run Opponent Year 271 India 2026 245 Australia 2018 241 England 2019

End of Sanju Samson?

India trusted Sanju Samson with the opening spot in the series, but he failed to live up to the potential. The keeper-batter made just six runs on his home turf and that could possibly end his journey ahead of the T20 World Cup. Especially after Kishan played a phenomenal knock in the middle. Samson may be given an opportunity in the warm-up clash against South Africa, but it looks like the team management have made their mind after Kishan was handed the keeping gloves in the fifth T20I.