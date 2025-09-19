IND vs OMAN pitch report: How will surface at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi play in Asia Cup, Match 12? India and Oman will face each other for the first time in international cricket today in the 12th match of the Asia Cup 2025 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Here's the pitch report of the venue:

Abu Dhabi:

India and Oman are set to face each other for the first time in international cricket in the 12th match of the Asia Cup 2025 today at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. India have already qualified for the Super Four round with two wins in the first two matches against the UAE and Pakistan. At the same time, Oman lost their first two encounters against Pakistan and the UAE and have been knocked out of the tournament.

Even though this is a dead rubber in the context of the game, Oman have a great opportunity to rub shoulders against the superstars of Indian cricket. Their captain, Jatinder Singh, is of Indian origin, and he will be as excited to lead his team in the clash against India.

As for Team India, they will be looking to rest the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and possibly Kuldeep Yadav, who have been their best performers so far in the Asia Cup. With the Pakistan game coming up in the Super Four round on Sunday (September 21), the men in blue will be looking to be as clinical as possible in the game against Oman.

Abu Dhabi pitch report for IND vs OMAN clash

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has been a relief for the batters as the ball has come on the bat nicely. Sri Lanka chased down 170 runs against Afghanistan in the previous game here. The new ball does the talk at this venue while there is not much for the spinners on this pitch. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first with dew likely to play its part as well.

Abu Dhabi - T20I Numbers Game

Matches Played - 6 (Asia Cup 2025)

Matches won batting first - 3

Matches won bowling first - 3

Average 1st inns score - 161

Highest chase - 170 by SL vs AFG

Squads

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana

Oman Squad: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Wasim Ali, Hassnain Shah, Shah Faisal, Jiten Ramanandi, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Mohammad Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Karan Sonavale, Ashish Odedara, Mohammad Imran, Zikria Islam, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Yousaf

