IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Unpicked in T20I team, Indian player features in Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal match

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: India and New Zealand are in a deadlock in the ongoing T20I series after both the sides clinched one game each, heading into the decider on Wednesday. Mitchell Santner's men won the first T20I by 21 runs, while Hardik Pandya's team won a low scoring second game by 6 wickets. However, as the two gear up for the final game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, an Indian pacer has featured in a Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal on Tuesday.

India's Mukesh Kumar, who was picked for the T20I series against New Zealand, has reportedly been released by the Indian team. The right-arm medium fast bowler featured in a Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal match between Bengal and Jharkhand. Playing for Bengal, Kumar bagged picked three wickets in 21.2 overs at an economy of 2.90.

Kumar earned the India call-up for the first time ahead of the South Africa ODI series in October 2022. He was not given a debut cap and was not called for the subsequent series in New Zealand and Bangladesh. He was then called for T20Is against Sri Lanka and New Zealand in January 2023, but was yet to step on the field.

In the Ranji Quaterfinal between Bengal and Jharkhand, the latter have been bowled out at 173 as the first day ended due to bad light. Akash Deep was the pick of the bowlers as he picked 4 wickets, while for Jharkhand, Kumar Suraj remained unbeaten for 89.

Meanwhile, the Indian team will play in the third T20I on Wednesday and will try to bag the series. They have started the year on a high note. India have whitewashed Sri Lanka and New Zealand in ODI series and won the T20I series against Sri Lanka by 2-1.

India's squad for T20Is vs New Zealand

Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw

