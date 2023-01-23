Follow us on Image Source : BCCI.TV IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Team India ready to whitewash Kiwis at 'Happy Hunting Ground' in Indore I Know Stats

Team India will look to drop curtains on the ODI series against New Zealand on Tuesday (January 24) as they search for yet another whitewash. The Men in Blue, full of confidence will return to their ‘Happy Hunting Ground’ on Tuesday as they take on the Kiwis at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The Indian team with an impeccable record at the stadium will once look to hunt down the Kiwis at their fortress.

What is India’s record at the Holkar Stadium in ODIs?

India have a hundred percent record at the Holkar Stadium having won all their five ODI matches down the years. In all of those five matches at the Holkar Stadium, the Men in Blue have shown no sympathy for the opposition and emerged victorious. In their first match at the venue in April 2006, India beat England while beating the same opposition in 2008. The trend was followed by wins against West Indies and South Africa in 2011 and 2015 respectively.

India’s first ODI in more than five years at Holkar Stadium

This will be India’s first ODI at the Holkar stadium since September 2017, when they got the better of Australia by five wickets. Chasing, 294 runs, Ajinkya Rahane (70), Rohit Sharma (71) and Hardik Pandya (78) were the architects of the win for India. Manish Pandey also played a vital role in taking India through as they won the contest with 13 balls to spare.

India’s only defeat at the Holkar Stadium came in a T20I series contest against South Africa in October 2022 while they won the other two matches at the stadium in the shortest format. India have also won both of their matches in the Test format as they look to extend their winning momentum.

Will lady luck shine at the toss for Rohit Sharma yet again?

It is worth noting that toss has played an important part in the outcome of the contest in recent times and the lady luck of toss could play an important role. Rohit Sharma has won the toss in both India’s ODI matches so far and will look for the favour once again. He has won three consecutive tosses and has won the contest on all those occasions.

Interestingly, at the Holkar Stadium India have won the toss on four occasions of the five times they have played and will look for the same. The only occasion India have not won the toss at the Holkar Stadium was against Australia in September 2017.

