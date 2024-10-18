IND vs NZ 1st Test Bengaluru Day 4 weather report: What are chances of rain on penultimate day?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Bengaluru Cricket Stadium.

IND vs NZ 1st Test Bengaluru Day 4 weather report: The Indian cricket team is dreaming of an improbable win in the first Test match against New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. After being handed a trail of 356 runs, the hosts ended the third day on 231/3, standing still behind by 125 more runs.

The end could have been better had the Men in Blue not lost maestro batter Virat Kohli but a tickle off a Glenn Phillips delivery ended his stay on 70. Sarfaraz Khan also did some good work and went back unbeaten on 70 after Rohit Sharma (52) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (35) put up a 72-run opening stand.

India still have a decent batting lineup to follow with KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin waiting in the pavilion but the road is still long for the hosts. As they dream of an improbable win, here is the weather report of Bengaluru on Day 4, October 19, of the Test match.

Rain has a chance to interrupt the proceedings on Day 4 of the Test

There are chances of rain coming down on Day 4, October 19, of the Test match but they are low. As per Accuweather, the precipitation probability stands at only 2% at 9 AM, 15 minutes before the start of the day. They go only marginally up to 4% and 7% at 12 PM and 1 PM, respectively and are expected to stay around the same margin as the day progresses.

The first day of the Test was completely washed out due to rain. No play was possible with not even the toss taking place on the opening day. When the action began on the second day, the hosts were bundled out for just 46 in excessively seaming conditions of Bengaluru. The 46-all-out is the lowest total by India in a home Test, easily surpassing their previous lowest of 75 against West Indies in 1987 in a Delhi Test. As many as five batters were dismissed for a duck in the first innings.

New Zealand replied strongly with a century from Rachin Ravindra. The Southpaw's 134 led the Blackcaps to a formidable 402 in the first innings.