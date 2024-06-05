Wednesday, June 05, 2024
     
IND vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 live score: India to kick off campaign against giant-killers Ireland in New York

IND vs IRE Live Score: The Indian cricket team will target an easy win in their opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 against Ireland at New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. India have won all of their previous seven T20I matches against Ireland.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 05, 2024 18:51 IST
IND vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 live score
Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 live score

IND vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 Match 8 Live Score, Match Updates and Highlights

IND vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 live score: The Indian cricket team will begin their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland at New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium today. Both teams will target a positive start to their campaign and are expected to produce an entertaining battle for two points.

Rohit Sharma-led side registered an impressive win against Bangladesh in their only warm-up game to regain a big confidence boost while Paul Stirling's Ireland suffered a huge loss against Sri Lanka in their last practice game. India have won all of their seven T20I encounters against the Irish side and are favourites to win today's game.

Live Scorecard

 

Live updates :IND vs IRE live score, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 8

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jun 05, 2024 6:51 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    India probable Playing XI

    Here's India's probable playing XI:

    Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel/Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

  • Jun 05, 2024 6:36 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Rohit Sharma eyeing multiple milestones

    Rohit Sharma needs only 37 runs to complete 1000 runs in T20 World Cup.

    Rohit Sharma needs only three sixes to become the first player with 600 maximums in international cricket.

  • Jun 05, 2024 6:25 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    IND vs IRE Head to Head in T20Is

    India and Ireland have faced each other in seven T20Is.

    India have won all the matches so far and will be looking to register their 8th consecutive win. Will Ireland be able to shock the men in blue?

  • Jun 05, 2024 6:08 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 pm

  • Jun 05, 2024 6:05 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 Live Coverage

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of today's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match 8. Title favourites India clash against Ireland in their first game of the ninth edition of the tournament.

    New York's brand-new Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will host the game and the match will begin at 08:00 PM IST (10:30 AM local time).

    Rohit Sharma's men will be eager to kick off their campaign with a win with one eye on ultimate glory to end their frustrating wait for the World Cup title. 

    So, stay tuned to receive live scores, regular match updates, and highlights here.

    Match Details:

    Match: T20 World Cup 2024, Match 8

    Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

    Date & Time: Wednesday, June 5 at 10:30 PM Local Time and 8:00 PM IST (Toss at 7:30 PM)

    Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, Disney+ Hotstar Website and App

