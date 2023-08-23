Wednesday, August 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs IRE 3rd T20I Live Score and Updates: Jasprit Bumrah-led India target series whitewash
Live now

IND vs IRE 3rd T20I Live Score and Updates: Jasprit Bumrah-led India target series whitewash

India won the 2nd game by 33 runs to seal the series and is expected to record another easy win to whitewash Ireland today.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 23, 2023 19:05 IST
IND vs IRE 3rd T20I Live Updates
IND vs IRE 3rd T20I Live Updates

IND vs IRE 3rd T20I Live Score and Updates: Jasprit Bumrah-led India target series whitewash 

Indian cricket team will be looking to finish on a high note as they face hosts Ireland in the third and final T20I match on Wednesday, August 23. India won the second game by 33 runs to seal the three-match series and now target a clean sweep to record another whitewash. Indian team is expected to make some changes to give fresh legs a chance in the last game which could see Jitesh Sharma making his international debut today.

Live Score

 

 

Latest Cricket News

Live updates :IND vs IRE 3rd T20I Live Score and Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Aug 23, 2023 7:03 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Toss delayed due to heavy rain in Dublin

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News