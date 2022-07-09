IND vs ENG: With Virat Kohli's place in team under scanner, Here are his T20I numbers

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been off-coloured lately and is struggling with his bat. He has not scored a century in almost 3 years now.

His underwhelming performance in IPL 2022 was also criticized as he couldn't deliver to his potential. He was even advised to take a break from the game by former head coach Ravi Shastri.

After he was rested for the West Indies ODI series that will be led by Shikhar Dhawan, speculations on whether he has been dropped from the team have also risen.

Recently, former India captain Kapil Dev too gave his take on Kohli's inclusion in playing XI.

"Now the situation is such that you might be forced to bench Kohli from T20 playing eleven. If world No. 2 bowler Ashwin can be dropped from the Test side then (once upon a time) world No. 1 batter can also be dropped," said the legendary cricketer.

However, Kohli's T20I numbers and records tell another story. Let's take a look at them -

Kohli has played 97 T20Is and has scored 3296 runs at an average of 51.50 runs.

He has performed extremely well against England in T20Is

Kohli's score in the last 4 matches against England in T20I:

73*(49)

77*(46)

1(5)

80*(52)

He ranks holds the top position in the list of Indian captains with 1000+ runs in T20Is.

The top three players are as follows:

1570 runs - Virat Kohli

1112 runs - MS Dhoni

1011 runs - Rohit Sharma

He is just 2 fours away from completing 300 boundaries in T20Is. Only Paul Stirling has achieved this milestone to date.

Virat Kohli is set to play in the 2nd T20I against England at Edgbaston. Whether he makes a strong bounce-back will be something to look out for.

Full squads -

Team England: Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson, David Willey, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson

Team India: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik