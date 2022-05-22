IND vs ENG Test Team: Pujara makes return, Rahane and Saha fail to make cut; Know details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pujara during County Cricket for Sussex(file photo)

India is set to play one remaining test match against England from 1st to 5th July at Edgbaston. The team which will be led by Rohit Sharma will be seen a return of Chesteshwar Pujara after his praise worthy performance for Sussex in County Cricket. Ajinkya Rahane who was ruled out due to injury from IPL 2022 and star player Wriddhiman Saha have not made it to the team. Prasidh Krishna is set to debut for Indian test team.

Full squad - Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna