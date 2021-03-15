Monday, March 15, 2021
     
IND vs ENG | Team India fined for slow-over rate in 2nd T20I against England

Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Ahmedabad Published on: March 15, 2021
Indian cricket team
Image Source : GETTY

Indian cricket team

Indian players have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the second T20 International in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," said the ICC in a statement on Monday.

"Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," it added.

On-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan, and third umpire Virender Sharma levelled the charge.

India won the game by seven wickets to level the five-match series. 

