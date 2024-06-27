Thursday, June 27, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Powerhouses India and England clash in second semifinal in Guyana
Live now

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Powerhouses India and England clash in second semifinal in Guyana

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: The Indian cricket team will be looking for revenge for a 2022 World Cup semifinal loss against Joss Buttler's England when both in-form teams clash in the second semifinal of the 2024 edition in Guyana.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 27, 2024 18:01 IST
IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score
Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal Live Score, Match Updates and Highlights

The defending champions England face a tough challenge in the form of high-flying India in the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Guyana today. Both teams are bidding for the final spot after impressive performances in the Super 8 round and are expected to produce a thrilling encounter at Providence Stadium.

India's unbeaten run in the tournament continued with a thumping win over Australia in their last Super 8 game. Rohit Sharma's men have been brilliant throughout the tournament and will be raring to go against the Three Lions to face South Africa in the final. 

Live Scorecard

 

Live updates :IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal Live Score

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jun 27, 2024 6:01 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 live updates: Sun shines brightly

    It's good news for cricket as dark clouds fade away slowly and the sun shines brightly in Guyana. We hope it stays this way.

  • Jun 27, 2024 5:51 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 live updates: What if rain washes out 2nd semifinal?

    India will advance to the final in case of a complete washout due to their superior finish in Super 8 over England. India won all three Super 8 games to top Group 1 while England finished second behind South Africa with two wins in Group 2. 

    So, rain will be a headache for the England team and their fans.

  • Jun 27, 2024 5:41 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Updated squads for today's semifinal

    India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

    England Squad: Philip Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c & wk), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Tom Hartley.

  • Jun 27, 2024 5:34 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Live Updates: What are playing conditions if rain delays the second semifinal?

    The ICC has already set new rules for the second semifinal between India and England. 

    There is no reserved day but the ICC have added an extra 250 minutes for this mega encounter. The play will start losing overs only after 12:10 AM IST.

    A minimum 10-over play can start at 1:44 AM IST. 

    Detailed Playing Conditions and New Rules

  • Jun 27, 2024 5:28 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Live Updates: Rain has stopped in Guyana

    It's a good news for the cricket fans.

    Light showers only lasted for 10 minutes but dark clouds are hovering over Guyana.

  • Jun 27, 2024 5:24 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Live Updates: It's raining in Guyana

    After no rain for the last 24 hours, the rain has returned just 3 fours before the kickoff time in Guyana. This might delay the toss at Providence Stadium. The pitch and outfield are covered at the moment.

  • Jun 27, 2024 5:08 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score

  • Jun 27, 2024 5:08 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 2nd semifinal live coverage

    Hello everyone and welcome to India TV's live coverage of today's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match.

    India and England clash in the tournament's second semifinal at Providence Stadium in Guyana. India remain unbeaten on their route to this knockout fixture after winning all three Super 8 games while inconsistent England registered impressive wins over co-hosts West Indies and the USA to make the semifinal.

    So, stay tuned to receive live scores, regular match updates and highlights here.

    Match Details

    Match: T20 World Cup 2024, 2nd Semi-final

    Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

    Date & Time: Thursday, June 27, 08:00 PM IST (10:30 AM Local Time)

    Telecast & Streaming: Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar App and Website

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement