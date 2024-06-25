What are the playing conditions set by ICC for T20 World Cup 2024 semifinals?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY ICC has set different playing conditions for semifinals

India, South Africa, England and Afghanistan have made it to the semifinal of T20 World Cup 2024. The knockout matches are set to take place on June 26 and June 27 as per local time while in India, both matches will happen on June 27. The first semifinal between South Africa and Afghanistan will commence at 6 AM IST while India and England will face each other later in the day from 8 PM IST.

Meanwhile, the ICC has set certain playing conditions for the knockout matches including the final in T20 World Cup 2024. There is a reserve day for the first semifinal but with short turnaround time, there is no reserve day for the second semifinal involving India. However, ICC has made the provision to make sure that both matches don't get abandoned due to rain with enough reserve time.

For the SA vs AFG game, there are extra 60 minutes allotted at the end of day's play and a further 190 minutes on the reserve day starting from 2 PM local time. Now for the second semifinal between India and England, the entire 250 minutes of extra time is allotted for the match day as the clash doesn't have a reserve day.

Another change in playing conditions is the number of overs both teams should bat to constitute a game. Till the Super 8 round, the requirement was that both sides should've batted five overs each to determine a result. But for the semifinals and the final, the teams should bat 10 overs each to constitute a game

Both semifinals are likely to be affected by rain with the weather forecast suggesting constant showers in Trinidad and Guyana. Despite all the extra time allotted, if the semifinals get washed out, then the team topping their respective group in the Super 8 stage will make it to the final. If the final is also abandoned due to rain, then the finalists will be declared joint-winners.