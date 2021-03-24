IND vs ENG: Prithvi Shaw deserves to be part of ODI squad, says Laxman

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Prithvi Shaw.

India's out-of-favour young opener Prithvi Shaw made a case for himself recently after getting dropped from the Test squad following an absymal show in Australia. The batsman scored hefty runs upon coming back to India at the Vijay Hazare Trophy after fixing glitches in his technique. Shaw scored 827 runs from 8 matches at an average of 165.40 with 4 hundreds and a half-century while leading Mumbai to title triumph.

This propelled former Indian batting star VVS Laxman to say that Shaw should be part of the current Indian ODI setup but is at the moment below the pecking order as team selectors have backed performers in the team.



“I think, definitely, the way Prithvi Shaw performed, and probably as a captain, he led Mumbai to win the Vijay Hazare Trophy," VVS Laxman said on Star Sports. "I think he deserves to be a part of the ODI squad but the way the selectors have gone about selecting the squad is whoever have been performers, they have made a sort of a line or a queue."

"Prithvi Shaw, at the moment, is behind in the queue because we have Shubman Gill, who has done really well in international cricket, in the opportunity he has got recently."

"Plus, you have experience openers in the form of KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, and you can only have probably three or four openers in the squad."

Laxman also praised Shaw for working hard to correct his technical flaws while calling him a match-winner.

"I am sure Prithvi Shaw will get his opportunity. What really impressed me was that he worked on his technique. It is not only about his performances, but there were some issues with his technique and that is something which he has worked on in the Vijay Hazare and he has been consistent. He is a match-winner, and I am sure he will get his opportunity,” Laxman said.