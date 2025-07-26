IND vs ENG: Mohammed Kaif makes huge claim around Jasprit Bumrah ahead of day 4 Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif recently came forward and made a massive claim around Jasprit Bumrah and his consistent injury concerns ahead of day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.

New Delhi:

Team India were completely dominated by England on day 3 of the fourth Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. The day ended with the hosts on a score of 544/7, with Ben Stokes and Liam Dawson set on the crease. Throughout the day, the Indian bowling attack seemed to be struggling heavily.

Most notable of all was ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Where Bumrah was looking like India’s best pacer in the series, the 31-year-old seems to have taken a dip in his form in the Manchester clash. During day 3 of the game, Bumrah walked off the field due to a niggle, and with the consistent injury concerns for the pacer, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif came forward and made a huge claim.

Kaif opined that Bumrah is in the twilight of his career, and if the injury concerns keep up for him, he might have to consider hanging up his boots. "I think you may not see him (Jasprit Bumrah) playing in the upcoming Test matches, and he may even retire. He is struggling with his body, and we have seen his pace drop in this Test match. He is a self-respecting person. If he feels that he isn't able to give his 100 per cent for his country, pick wickets and win matches, then he himself will refuse. That's my gut feeling,” Kaif said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Kaif urged fans to be prepared to watch Test cricket without Bumrah

It is worth noting that Bumrah was confirmed to only play three out of five Test matches in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Speaking of the same, Kaif urged the Indian fans to be prepared to watch Test cricket without Jasprit Bumrah in the near future.

"First, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin went, and now maybe our Indian fans should be prepared to watch Test matches without Jasprit Bumrah. I pray that my prediction goes wrong, but from what I have seen in this Test, it seems to me that he is not enjoying it at all,” Kaif said.

Also Read: