IND vs ENG, Manchester Day 4 Weather Report: Will IND vs ENG day 4 be affected due to rain? With India all set to take on England on day 4 of the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, let us have a look at the weather report and the forecast for the day. England maintain a lead of 186 runs against India ahead of day 4.

MANCHESTER:

England and India continue the ongoing fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 in Manchester, with England well in command of the game. The two sides will take on each other on day 4 of the game on July 26. It is worth noting that day 3 of the clash ended with England on a score of 544 runs with seven wickets lost.

India will hope to take the remaining wickets as quickly as possible and limit England to under 600 runs in the first innings of the game. The day will begin with Ben Stokes and Liam Dawson on the crease, and with Stokes approaching his century, the skipper will be hoping to make further impact on the game.

Ahead of the day, many fans would be wondering how the weather could fare on day 4 of the clash and whether rain would play spoilsport or not.

IND vs ENG, Manchester Day 4 Weather Report

Where a clear sunny day could pose further problems for team India, it is worth noting that rain is expected for some time on day 4. Notably, there is a 30 percent chance of rain between 9 am and 12 pm, and showers are expected around 1 pm local time.

There is a 50 percent chance of rain at 1 PM. However, there is no expected rain throughout the rest of the day. The weather is expected to be cloudy, and it could spell trouble for India in the second innings of the clash.

England maintain 186-run lead ahead of day 4

Speaking of the game, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja are the highest wicket takers for India ahead of day 4, with two wickets each to their names. Jasprit Bumrah, Anshul Kamboj, and Mohammed Siraj have taken one wicket each as well.

With England seven wickets down, the side is leading the visitors by 186 runs and will hope to further extend their lead on day 4.

