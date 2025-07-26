Ollie Pope shares medical update on Ben Stokes after Day 3 of Manchester Test Ollie Pope shared a medical update on England captain Ben Stokes. He confirmed that the all-rounder will continue to bat on Day 4 of the Test and might even pick up the ball. With 16 wickets to his name, Stokes is the leading wicket-taker of the series.

MANCHESTER:

Captain Ben Stokes was dealing with cramps while batting on Day 3 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester. He was visibly in pain and even left the field at one stage. However, after a couple of wickets, he returned back to the ground and remained unbeaten for 77 runs to end the day. However, following this, it is now doubtful whether the cricketer will bowl in the rest of the series.

Sharing an update on Stokes’ fitness, Ollie Pope stated that it started with cramps on his left leg, but spread quickly. However, he expects that some rest for the all-rounder will be good enough and he will be back in action on Day 4 of the Test.

“He is just cramping down his left leg and it spread to his whole leg from what I understand. He has pushed himself to some serious limits so far and that was a build-up of it. He will be good to go tomorrow, I am sure,” Pope said in the press conference.

Notably, Stokes underwent hamstring surgery in January. He was out of action for a while but returned in beast mode. He was adjudged Player of the Match for his heroics in the third Test at Lord’s, and now, he has bowled more overs in this series than any other in his career.

Pope talks about Stokes’ bowling

Stokes was expected to take things slow after the surgery, but he has given everything with the ball, picking up 16 wickets in the series, which is the most by a player. Speaking about that, Pope said that there are times when no one can take the ball away from him, and that’s what makes him such a great cricketer.

“I'm there to give him a nudge but he also gets this crazy look in his eye sometimes when you go over. Rooty [batter Joe Root] plays a similar role but there's times when you can't take the ball off him. He gets his vision and that's what makes him such a great cricketer,” Pope said.