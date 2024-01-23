IND vs ENG: India's exceptional record in Hyderabad gives them the edge in series opener

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India

The much-awaited Test series between India and England is only less than 48 hours away from getting underway. England, led by Ben Stokes, are challenging India's unbeaten run at home in the format since 2012. In a five-match series, the opening game becomes crucial especially for the visiting team in Tests. The first Test is set to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad as England will be keen on catching the hosts off guard and take an early lead in the series.

But for that to happen they will have to break the team's unbeaten run at the venue since 2013 in red-ball cricket. India have played a total of five Test matches in Hyderabad and have won four while one game ended in a draw. England are playing at the venue for the first time in the whites while even team India will take the field in Tests in Hyderabad for the first time in 2018.

India's Test record in Hyderabad

Matches played - 5

Won - 4

Lost - 0

Draw - 1

India have not lost an international game in Hyderabad since 2009

England will also have to break India's winning streak in Hyderabad in international cricket. The hosts have lost a single game at the venue across any format since 2009. England have played only one ODI here and that too back in 2011 when they were shot out for 174 runs chasing 301 runs. MS Dhoni was named Man of the match in that encounter.

However, Stokes' England side won't mind all these numbers as they will be keen on executing their plans in the series opener. Moreover, India's batting has weakened significantly with Virat Kohli pulling out of the first two Tests and the visitors will look to take advantage of the same.

Squads

England: Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoib Bashir, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (Wk), Dan Lawrence, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan