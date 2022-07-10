IND vs ENG: I don't know if I'm swinging it, if it is some conditions or it's the ball: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Chahal, Bhuvneshwar and Kohli in action

After Bhuvneshwar Kumar's outstanding performance with the ball against England in the first two matches of the T20I series for the second time in three days, the Indian seamer's demeanour was self-effacing as he wondered if he was making the ball talk or if it was to do with the conditions.

"Honestly I don't know that (why the ball is swinging)," Bhuvneshwar said after the second T20I at Edgbaston.

"Because I've been here quite a few times and it didn't swing in the last few series I've played here.

"So yes, even I was very surprised that the white ball is swinging and swinging for a long period, especially in the T20 format. And that there's more bounce in the wicket as well. So yes, when the ball swings you enjoy it more.

"But honestly, I don't know if I'm swinging it, (if it is) some conditions or it's the ball, but yes, I'm glad it's swinging," he added.

Bhuvneshwar also spoke about his bowling tactics.

"If the ball swings, which is my strength, I look to attack," he said.

"Batters attack on flat wickets, they play their shots there, but it swung in these two matches, and I have been on the attack. But it is important to not get ahead of yourself.

"You feel like bowling one inswinger, one outswinger, one inswinger, but it is important to control that urge. Bowl consistently and set the batters up," he said at the post-match press conference on Saturday night.

Asked if he is looking forward to playing Test cricket again, Bhuvneshwar said, "Honestly I am not thinking about anything at the moment. Of course, I would not say a 'no' when I get opportunities in Tests. Whatever opportunities I get I try to do well."

(Inputs from PTI)