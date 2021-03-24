IND vs ENG: As Krunal Pandya misses late father after debut fifty, coach reveals it was his old man's dream

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Krunal Pandya sobs after embracing his brother Hardik in Pune on Tuesday.

Krunal Pandya, who smashed the fastest fifty by an ODI debutant during the first match against England, broke down after his record-breaking knock while speaking to the broadcasters at the end of India's innings on Tuesday.

Krunal smashed a 26-ball fifty and stitched a century stand with KL Rahul for the sixth wicket as India ended their innings at 317 for five in 50 overs.

The Baroda all-rounder dedicated his innings to his father Himanshu Pandya, who died due to cardiac arrest in January 2021. Krunal, however, was unable to continue the conversation as he struggled to hold back his tears.

His personal coach Jitendra Singh, while speaking to Indian Express, revealed that he wasn't surprised to see Krunal sobbed as during the pandemic last year as it was his father's dream to see him play for India in the ODIs after he was dropped from T20 squad as well.

"His father was there. So were the mother and the two sons (at the dining table of their home). I remember telling Krunal that ‘ I know you have played T20 for India and have been dropped. You play in the IPL but that’s not enough. Not enough for your father or for me," Jitendra said.

"It was on you that your father first bet on. It was for you that I have fought many battles in Baroda cricket. This dream is not yours. It’s my dream. It’s your father’s dream. You have to play for India and help us prove many people wrong."

"Krunal promised he would play for India again. By that time, he had turned very serious about the game and had been doing well in IPL of course, but we just wanted to remind him of the bigger picture in case he settles for something less."