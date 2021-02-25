IND vs ENG 3rd Test | Axar Patel creates four big records with his bowling show against England

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Axar Patel

Local boy Axar Patel shone with the pink ball as he plucked a 10-wicket haul against England in the third Test, registering best match haul in Day-Night Tests. On the second day at the newly renamed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the left-arm tweaker dismissed England skipper Joot to complete his 10 wickets.

Earlier in the first innings, Axar, sticking with a stump-to-stump line, had taken six wickets to blow away England for 112 runs at the Motera strip. Axar ended the first innings with 6/38, following his 5/60 in the second innings in Chennai.

In the second innings of the pink-ball Test, Axar struck on the very first delivery to dismiss opener Zak Crawley. Axar also joined teammate R Ashwin after dismissing Crawley. In the last 100 years, no spinner apart from Ashwin and Axar has ever taken a wicket off the first ball of an innings.

Despite missing a hat-trick chance, he got a wicket off the third delivery, ending Bairstow's innings on a duck. Axar later dismissed Dom Sibley in the 9th over and later trapped Root to claim his third and fourth wicket respectively. Axar finished with figures of 5/32 in the second innings.

Axar is now first on the list of most wickets in a Day-Night Test. While the Anand-born has picked 11 wickets as of now, Pat Cummins and Devendra Bishoo had taken 10 wickets against Sri Lanka and Pakistan respectively.

The four-Test series is currently tied 1-1 after India bounced back to win the second Test in Chennai, defeating England by 317 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Here are four records that Axar Patel created in Ahmedabad: