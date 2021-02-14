Image Source : BCCI.TV 'Kohli reviews faster than F1 pitstop': Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli finds success with DRS at last

England had a troubled start to their innings on Day 2 of the second Test against India, as both of the side's opener were dismissed within the first hour after the innings break.

After Ishant Sharma removed Rory Burns in the first over, local star Ravichandran Ashwin gave India the second breakthrough in the eighth over of the game, removing Dominic Sibley.

Ashwin induced an upper-edge off Sibley with a flighted delivery which got the turn and bounce after pitching in, and Indian captain Virat Kohli took an easy catch at leg-slip.

However, once the umpire adjudged it not out, Kohli immediately reviewed the decision and Sibley started to walk off.

Earlier, India were bowled out on 329 in the first innings.

Resuming the day at 300/6, India batted for 7.5 overs with Pant scoring an unbeaten 58 off 77 balls. With the tail not able to contribute much, the southpaw eventually ran out of partners.

Four Indian batters -- Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishant and Kuldeep -- were out for a duck during the course of the innings.

For England, Ali was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of 4/128 in the 29 overs he bowled during the course of the Indian innings. Stone picked three wickets conceding 47 runs in his 15.5 overs. Jack Leach scalped two while skipper Joe Root picked one.

Here are some of the tweets after the review: