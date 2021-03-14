IND vs ENG | Michael Vaughan calls Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan's inclusion in playing XI as 'smart move'

Image Source : BCCI Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Sunday was left impressed with Team India's playing XI for the second T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as the Indian management handed the Mumbai Indians pair of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan their T20I debut cap.

Suryakumar replaced Axar Patel in the lineup while Ishan replaced Shikhar Dhawan at the top.

"I see @BCCI have taken the advice & got more @mipaltan players involved ... Very smart move ... #INDvsENG"

Earlier on Friday, after India's loss in the T20I series opener, Vaughan had taken to Twitter to write, "The @mipaltan are a better T20 team than @BCCI!!!" Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer replied to the tweet saying, "Not all teams are lucky enough to play four overseas players Michael."

India won the toss on Sunday and opted to field first. India will be aiming to level the series after having lost the opener at the same venue by eight wickets.

"We are going to bowl first. Looks like the track was a bit up and down with no dew last game. So we feel better to bowl first and restrict. Dhawan is missing this game, Axar is not part as well. Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan are making their debuts. We are a side that is looking to get away from templates. If you lose the toss in a big World Cup game, you should embrace batting first as well. In the last 3-4 years, statistically we have done well chasing, so want to get away from that if you are to go long in big tournaments," said Kohli.

India, under Kohli's captaincy have lost only thrice while chasing, the last happened on December 8, 2020 against Australia in Sydney.