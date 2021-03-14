IND vs ENG 2nd T20I | Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav handed debut caps; See full Playing XI

Image Source : TWITTER/ICC Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav

The Mumbai Indians duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishant Kishan has been handed a debut in the second T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both players were seen receiving India caps ahead of the match.

While Ishan replaced Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar came into the Playing XI in place of Axar Patel, confirmed skipper Virat Kohli as India won the toss and put England to bat first.

"We are going to bowl first. Looks like the track was a bit up and down with no dew last game. So we feel better to bowl first and restrict. Dhawan is missing this game, Axar is not part as well. Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan are making their debuts. We are a side that is looking to get away from templates," said Kohli.

Ishan and Suryakumar had a stellar IPL season with Mumbai Indians last year in the UAE. Kishan and Yadav ended the tournament at No.5 and No.7 respectively in the leading run-scorers' list. While Kishan made 516 runs at an average of 57.33, Yadav scored 480 at an average of 40.

For England, Tom Curran has been included in place of Mark Wood. "Another really good wicket in store doesn't look high scoring but hopefully we can put up a good enough score to challenge them. Mark Wood hasn't pulled up well, Tom Curran takes his place," said captain Eoin Morgan.

In the T20I series opener at the same venue, England thrashed India by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. England first restricted the hosts to 124 for seven in their 20 overs before coasting to the 125-run target in 15.3 overs to clinch the T20I.

A disciplined England bowling attack, led by pacer Jofra Archer's three-wicket haul, curbed the Indian batting unit to a modest total. Only Shreyas Iyer (67 off 48 deliveries) was able to offer any resistance in the middle.

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal