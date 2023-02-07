IND vs AUS Series: Here's looking at Virat Kohli's Test record against Australia ahead of 1st Test in Nagpur

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli | File Photo

After nearly three years of constant struggle against his set gold standards, Virat Kohli seems to be getting back at his best. The confidence was always there, but now, he seems to be at ease.

Heading into the 1st Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Virat Kohli will once again, as he has always been, will be the backbone of the batting line-up. The pitches are expected to be rank turners, and Kohli will have to be at his fluent best to counter the threat of Nathan Lyon and company. Before we deep dive into all the action, here are Virat Kohli's numbers against the Australians.

Virat Kohli's Test Record vs Australia

Kohli has always been at his best against the Aussies. In 36 innings played against the kangaroos, Virat has accumulated 1682 runs at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 52. He also has seven centuries and five fifties against his name.

Innings: 36

Runs: 1682

Average: 48

Strike Rate: 52

50s: 5

100s: 7

Best: 169

The Pujara Factor

Other than Virat Kohli, Pujara too, will be under the lens vs Australia. He is arguably to best player of spin in the entire team, and a lot will ride on him if India are to put up or chase big totals. In 37 innings, Pujara has accumulated 1893 runs at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 42. He also has five 100s and 10 fifties against his name, with the highest score of 204.

Border Gavskar Trophy - Every Major Record

Most Runs

Sachin Tendulkar: 3262

Ricky Ponting: 2555

VVS Laxman: 2434

Highest Scores

Michael Clarke: 329*

VVS Laxman: 281

Ricky Ponting: 257

Most 100s

Sachin Tendulkar: 9

Steve Smith: 9

Ricky Ponting: 8

Most 50s

Sachin Tendulkar: 25

Ricky Ponting: 20

VVS Laxman: 18

Find out the other major records here.

The first match of the series is scheduled to be held on Feb. 9.

Latest Cricket News