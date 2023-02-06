IND vs AUS: Looking back at Cheteshwar Pujara's magnificent record against Kangaroos

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Cheteshwar Pujara | File Photo

Cheteshwar Pujara was one of the key members of the Indian team that defeated the mighty Australians at home in 2018/19 and 2020/21. From tiring bowlers out to taking body blows, Pujara came, he saw, and he conquered. Come Feb. 9 in Nagpur, Pujara will once again be India's top batter, and might also turn out to be Australia's worst nightmare.

In the present Indian team, Pujara is arguably the best player of spin bowling. He is known to aggressively use his feet to counter the spinners and the bowlers do have a hard time containing him. He can rotate the strike well and can turn it up against them. In a series that is destined to be dominated by bowlers, Pujara's stock within the team is bound to rise.

Here's how Pujara has performed vs Australia in his career. In 37 innings, Pujara has accumulated 1893 runs at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 42. He also has five 100s and 10 fifties against his name, with the highest score of 204.

Pujara vs Australia: A Glance

Innings: 37

Runs: 1893

Average: 54

Strike RATE: 42

100s: 5

50s: 10

Border Gavskar Trophy - Every Major Record

Most Runs

Sachin Tendulkar: 3262

Ricky Ponting: 2555

VVS Laxman: 2434

Highest Scores

Michael Clarke: 329*

VVS Laxman: 281

Ricky Ponting: 257

Most 100s

Sachin Tendulkar: 9

Steve Smith: 9

Ricky Ponting: 8

Most 50s

Sachin Tendulkar: 25

Ricky Ponting: 20

VVS Laxman: 18

Most Runs In A Series

Steve Smith: 769 in 2014/15

Ricky Ponting: 706 in 2003/4

Virat Kohli: 692 in 2014/15

Most Ducks

Ishant Sharma: 12

Ajit Agarkar: 8

Zaheer Khan: 7

Most Wickets

Anil Kumble: 111

Harbhajan Singh: 95

Nathan Lyon: 94

Most 5-wicket Hauls

Anil Kumble: 10

Harbhajan Singh: 7

Nathan Lyon: 7

Most 10-wicket Hauls

Harbhajan Singh: 3

Anil Kumble: 2

Krejza: 1

Best Bowling Figures

Harbhajan Singh: 15 wickets, 217 runs, 80.1 overs

Anil Kumble: 13 wickets, 181 runs, 64.3 overs

Harbhajan Singh: 13 wickets, 196 runs, 68.2 overs

Best Economy

Ravindra Jadeja: 2.22

Glenn McGrath: 2.23

Steve O'Keefe: 2.46

Most Wickets in Series

Harbhajan Singh: 32 in 2000/1

Ravichandran Ashwin: 29 in 2012/13

Hilfenhaus: 27 in 2011/12

Highest Totals

India: 705/7 (D)

Australia: 659/4 (D)

India: 657/7 (D)

Lowest Totals

India: 36

Australia: 93

India: 104

Head-To-Head Details

Matches Played: 102

Matches Won by India: 30

Matches Won by Australia: 43

Matches Drawn: 28

Matches Tied: 1

What was the result of the previous three editions?

2016-17 (Played in India) - India won

2018-19 (Played in Australia) - India won

2020-21 (Played in Australia) - India won

The first match is set to take place in Nagpur, and will kick off on Feb 9.

Also Read: Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Let's look at interesting facts, head-to-head details, history and previous results

Latest Cricket News