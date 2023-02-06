Monday, February 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs AUS: Looking back at Cheteshwar Pujara's magnificent record against Kangaroos

IND vs AUS: Looking back at Cheteshwar Pujara's magnificent record against Kangaroos

In the present Indian team, Cheteshwar Pujara is arguably the best player of spin bowling. He is known to aggressively use his feet to counter the spinners and the bowlers do have a hard time containing him.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Updated on: February 06, 2023 7:51 IST
Cheteshwar Pujara | File Photo
Image Source : GETTY Cheteshwar Pujara | File Photo

Cheteshwar Pujara was one of the key members of the Indian team that defeated the mighty Australians at home in 2018/19 and 2020/21. From tiring bowlers out to taking body blows, Pujara came, he saw, and he conquered. Come Feb. 9 in Nagpur, Pujara will once again be India's top batter, and might also turn out to be Australia's worst nightmare. 

In the present Indian team, Pujara is arguably the best player of spin bowling. He is known to aggressively use his feet to counter the spinners and the bowlers do have a hard time containing him. He can rotate the strike well and can turn it up against them. In a series that is destined to be dominated by bowlers, Pujara's stock within the team is bound to rise. 

Here's how Pujara has performed vs Australia in his career. In 37 innings, Pujara has accumulated 1893 runs at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 42. He also has five 100s and 10 fifties against his name, with the highest score of 204. 

Pujara vs Australia: A Glance

  • Innings: 37 
  • Runs: 1893
  • Average: 54
  • Strike RATE: 42
  • 100s: 5
  • 50s: 10

Border Gavskar Trophy - Every Major Record

Most Runs

  • Sachin Tendulkar: 3262
  • Ricky Ponting: 2555
  • VVS Laxman: 2434

Highest Scores

  • Michael Clarke: 329*
  • VVS Laxman: 281
  • Ricky Ponting: 257

Most 100s

  • Sachin Tendulkar: 9
  • Steve Smith: 9
  • Ricky Ponting: 8

Most 50s

  • Sachin Tendulkar: 25
  • Ricky Ponting: 20
  • VVS Laxman: 18

Most Runs In A Series

  • Steve Smith: 769 in 2014/15
  • Ricky Ponting: 706 in 2003/4
  • Virat Kohli: 692 in 2014/15

Most Ducks

  • Ishant Sharma: 12
  • Ajit Agarkar: 8
  • Zaheer Khan: 7

Most Wickets

  • Anil Kumble: 111
  • Harbhajan Singh: 95
  • Nathan Lyon: 94

Most 5-wicket Hauls

  • Anil Kumble: 10
  • Harbhajan Singh: 7
  • Nathan Lyon: 7

Most 10-wicket Hauls

  • Harbhajan Singh: 3
  • Anil Kumble: 2
  • Krejza: 1

Best Bowling Figures 

  • Harbhajan Singh: 15 wickets, 217 runs, 80.1 overs
  • Anil Kumble: 13 wickets, 181 runs, 64.3 overs
  • Harbhajan Singh: 13 wickets, 196 runs, 68.2 overs

Best Economy

Most Wickets in Series

  • Harbhajan Singh: 32 in 2000/1
  • Ravichandran Ashwin: 29 in 2012/13
  • Hilfenhaus: 27 in 2011/12

Highest Totals

  • India: 705/7 (D)
  • Australia: 659/4 (D)
  • India: 657/7 (D)

Lowest Totals

  • India: 36
  • Australia: 93
  • India: 104

Head-To-Head Details

  • Matches Played: 102
  • Matches Won by India: 30
  • Matches Won by Australia: 43
  • Matches Drawn: 28
  • Matches Tied: 1

What was the result of the previous three editions?

  • 2016-17 (Played in India) - India won
  • 2018-19 (Played in Australia) - India won
  • 2020-21 (Played in Australia) - India won

The first match is set to take place in Nagpur, and will kick off on Feb 9. 

Related Stories
IND vs BAN 1st Test: Pujara smashes his fastest hundred, punishes Bangladesh in Chattogram

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Pujara smashes his fastest hundred, punishes Bangladesh in Chattogram

Twitter explodes as Cheteshwar Pujara hits fastest Test ton vs Bangladesh

Twitter explodes as Cheteshwar Pujara hits fastest Test ton vs Bangladesh

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Cheteshwar Pujara joins special club with 7000 Test runs; 8th Indian to do so

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Cheteshwar Pujara joins special club with 7000 Test runs; 8th Indian to do so

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: R. Ashwin talks to Cheteshwar Pujara, spills beans on his game plan in Mirpur

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: R. Ashwin talks to Cheteshwar Pujara, spills beans on his game plan in Mirpur

Also Read: Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Let's look at interesting facts, head-to-head details, history and previous results

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News