IND vs AUS 4th Test, Ahmedabad: No update on Pat Cummins return; Steve Smith to continue as captain?

Andrew McDonald mentioned that the last Test is just a few days away, and since Cummins isn't here, they will discuss the scenario with him.

Smith led Australia to a 9-wicket win in Indore Test
Steve Smith captained Australia to a much-needed win by nine wickets in the 3rd Test of the 4-match series. He is standing in for Pat Cummins, who flew back to Australia to be with his ailing mother. Right now, there is no indication that Pat will return to captain the side in the 4th Test match in Ahmedabad, and we may as well see Smith continuing as the skipper of the pack.

Andrew McDonald, in conversation with reporters on Saturday, said that Pat is still involved with the team and they are in constant communication with him. He also mentioned that the last Test is just a few days away, and since Cummins isn't here, they will discuss the scenario with him.

Recently, Smith said that his time as captain is over and iterated that Cummins is the undisputed leader. "My time is done. It’s Pat’s team now. I’ve obviously been able to stand in this week, obviously in tough circumstances with Patty going home. Our thoughts are still with him back home," Smith said.

The Pitch Talk Continues

Former Australian captain Mark Taylor, in conversation with Sydney Morning Herald came out all guns blazing over the pitches used in the India-Australia series and termed them as poor. "I definitely think the pitches have been poor for the series, to be totally honest, and obviously the Indore one was the worst of the three. I don’t believe a pitch should be going through the top on day one."

Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, said that all the talk around the pitch is getting too much. He asked the reporters in the post-match press conference to ask him questions like Khawaja's knock, Lyon's bowling and so on.

Also Read: IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin achieves magnanimous records in Delhi | READ

The 3rd Test is set to begin on March 9 at 9:30 AM IST. 

