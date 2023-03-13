IND vs AUS 4th Test: Axar Patel leapfrogs Jasprit Bumrah's record as spinner scalps 50 wickets in test cricket

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Axar Patel registers new record with his 50th test wicket

IND vs AUS 4th Test: India's all-rounder Axar Patel on Monday went past fellow teammate Jasprit Bumrah's record in the fourth match of the ongoing Border Gavaskar series in Ahmedabad. India and Australia battled it out on the final day of the Ahmedabad test as India looked for a win on the batting-friendly pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Australia remained in control throughout the first two sessions and lost just two wickets in the first two sessions. Meanwhile, Axar Patel registered a new record in the match.

In the closing minutes of the second session on Day 5 of the match, Patel managed to get one past Head as he lured him into a drive by nicely tossing the ball. The cherry spun into the batter and he got beaten as the ball hit the timber. This became Axar's 50th test scalp and he surpassed Jasprit Bumrah's feat to become the fastest Indian to take 50 test wickets in terms of balls bowled. Patel took the 50th wicket in 2205 balls, as compared to Bumrah's 2465 balls to get to 50 test wickets.

Fastest to 50 test wickets (in terms of balls bowled):

1. Axar Patel- 2205 balls

2. Jasprit Bumrah- 2465 balls

3. Karsan Ghavri- 2534 balls

4. R Ashwin- 2597 balls

Head missed out on his 6th test century as he got out on 90. But he and Marnus Labuschagne led Australia's charge in the first two sessions on the final day of the test. They scored 163 runs in the first two sessions and lost just two wickets in the form of Matthew Kuhnemann and Travis Head. Australia started the day on 3/0 as they looked to draw the match. Ravi Ashwin took the first wicket of Kuhnemann when he got him out LBW.

India's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Australia's Playing XI:

Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kuhnemann, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon

