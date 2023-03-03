IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Former Aussie player defends Virat Kohli's form, says he might look ugly at times

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli in action

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Steve Smith led Australia to the first victory of their ongoing India tour. It seems as if the change in skipper has also brought in a change of fortunes as far as the Aussies are concerned. India, on the other hand, have a few problems to address and it majorly surrounds their batting and their capability to counter spin bowling. India were exposed in Indore and they couldn't find the right rhythm for themselves, either in the first innings or in the second innings.

As far as India's batting department is concerned, Virat Kohli has been disappointing and his lean patch in the longest format of the game continues. The former India skipper as of now has scored only 111 runs from 3 matches and 5 innings at an average of 22.20. Kohli is struggling in Test matches and there are no doubts about it. He gets his eyes in, tries to score, and spends some time in the middle, but somehow things don't go according to his plans. Former Australia skipper and now a successful broadcaster Matthew Hayden feels that Kohli is doing good and there is nothing much wrong with his technique.

While speaking to the broadcasters, Haydos further said:

The question here is not for us to answer, to be honest. The question is how Virat feels from the inside. Certain players go through a phase where they are not scoring any runs. He has to work his way out and get through it. He, in my opinion, has to be prepared to look a bit ugly and remain at the crease. The concentration factor is what I am suggesting can become an issue in the back half of our careers. It’s got nothing to do with the technique. There seems to be nothing majorly wrong with the technical point of view.

Unfortunately for the former India skipper, he has not gone past 50 in Test cricket in his last 15 innings. Kohli has certainly managed to turn it around in the T20Is and ODIs and has managed to score 3 hundreds since December 2022 in ODI cricket.

