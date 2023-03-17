IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Powered by KL Rahul, India thrash Australia to begin series on high-note

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/TWITTER Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul

India thrashed Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series played at the Wankhede stadium, Mumbai. India star players KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja powered India to victory by 5 wickets. Interestingly, when the last match between the two teams was played at Wankhede, Team India had to face defeat by 10 wickets.

Coming to bat first, the Ausssies were bundled out for 188 runs. Chasing the target of 189 runs, the India batting order started collapsing as they started losing early wicket, However, KL Rahul who smashed his 13th ODI fifty, stabilised the innings along with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, The duo then guided India to an impressive win in just 39.5 overs.

The ODI series between is very important from the point of view of preparations for the World Cup, later this year. Team India won the recently concluded Test series against the Aussies by 2-1. India and Australia will lock horns again in the 2nd ODI on March 19 at Vishakapatnam.'

