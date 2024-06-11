Imad Wasim, Amir and Fakhar Zaman among signings for new CPL franchise Antigua; TKR land Jason Roy, Tim David

Follow us on Image Source : AP/BCCI/IPL Mohammad Amir has been snapped up by the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, the new CPL franchise while Tim David has reunited with Kieron Pollard at Trinbago Knight Riders

All six teams have finalised and announced their pre-draft squads for the 2024 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The newest of them all, the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have announced some star signings including the Pakistan trio of Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir and Fakhar Zaman. Brandon King and Fabian Allen have been transferred from the now-defunct franchise Jamaica Tallawahs while the other overseas signings before the draft include Azmatullah Omarzai and Chris Green apart from a local spinner in Hayden Walsh.

The champion outfit, Trinbago Knight Riders filled with who's who of West Indies cricket, has landed Jason Roy, who continues his association with the Knight Riders family after playing in the IPL, MLC and ILT20. Tim David, the Australian big-hitter has joined forces with Kieron Pollard, this time with TKR after playing in IPL together for Mumbai Indians. David represented Saint Lucia Kings in a couple of seasons.

The rest of the TKR squad boasts of a scary line-up, which ideally should be handed the trophy even before the start of the tournament. Among other big selections, Saint Lucia Kings have signed on Heinrich Klaasen alongside Faf du Plessis as the two Proteas recruits while St Kitts and Nevi Patriots have gotten Tristan Stubbs and Rilee Rossouw on board.

The 12th edition of the CPL kicks off in North Sound, Antigua on August 30 with the final scheduled for October 7 in Guyana.

Pre-draft squads

Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Narine, Tim David, Jason Roy, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Waqar Salamkheil, Jayden Seales, Josh Little, Mark Deyal, Keacy Carty, Ali Khan, Terrence Hinds

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman, Chris Green, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shamar Springer, Mohammad Amir, Kelvin Pitman, Hayden Walsh, Jewel Andrew, Joshua James

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shai Hope, Kevin Sinclair, Shamar Joseph, Junior Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson and Keemo Paul

Saint Lucia Kings: Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, Johnson Charles, Alzarri Joseph, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, David Wiese, Noor Ahmad, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shadrack Descarte, McKenny Clarke and Khary Pierre

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Fletcher, Rilee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sikandar Raza, Joshua Da Silva Odean Smith, Nuwan Thushara, Ashmead Nedd, Johann Layne and Dominic Drakes

Barbados Royals: Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Maheesh Theekshana, Naveen ul Haq, Keshav Maharaj, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, Ramon Simmonds, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alick Athanaze, Kevin Wickham, Nyeem Young and Rivaldo Clarke