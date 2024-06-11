Tuesday, June 11, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Imad Wasim, Amir and Fakhar Zaman among signings for new CPL franchise Antigua; TKR land Jason Roy, Tim David

Imad Wasim, Amir and Fakhar Zaman among signings for new CPL franchise Antigua; TKR land Jason Roy, Tim David

The preparations for the 12th edition of Caribbean Premier League have begun with the teams announcing their retentions and pre-draft signings. Trinbago Knight Riders have lapped up Jason Roy and Tim David while the new franchise Antigua and Barbuda Falcons has landed troika of Pakistan players.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: June 11, 2024 15:29 IST
Mohammad Amir has been snapped up by the Antigua and
Image Source : AP/BCCI/IPL Mohammad Amir has been snapped up by the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, the new CPL franchise while Tim David has reunited with Kieron Pollard at Trinbago Knight Riders

All six teams have finalised and announced their pre-draft squads for the 2024 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The newest of them all, the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have announced some star signings including the Pakistan trio of Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir and Fakhar Zaman. Brandon King and Fabian Allen have been transferred from the now-defunct franchise Jamaica Tallawahs while the other overseas signings before the draft include Azmatullah Omarzai and Chris Green apart from a local spinner in Hayden Walsh.

The champion outfit, Trinbago Knight Riders filled with who's who of West Indies cricket, has landed Jason Roy, who continues his association with the Knight Riders family after playing in the IPL, MLC and ILT20. Tim David, the Australian big-hitter has joined forces with Kieron Pollard, this time with TKR after playing in IPL together for Mumbai Indians. David represented Saint Lucia Kings in a couple of seasons.

The rest of the TKR squad boasts of a scary line-up, which ideally should be handed the trophy even before the start of the tournament. Among other big selections, Saint Lucia Kings have signed on Heinrich Klaasen alongside Faf du Plessis as the two Proteas recruits while St Kitts and Nevi Patriots have gotten Tristan Stubbs and Rilee Rossouw on board.

The 12th edition of the CPL kicks off in North Sound, Antigua on August 30 with the final scheduled for October 7 in Guyana.

Pre-draft squads

Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Narine, Tim David, Jason Roy, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Waqar Salamkheil, Jayden Seales, Josh Little, Mark Deyal, Keacy Carty, Ali Khan, Terrence Hinds

Related Stories
PAK vs CAN Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Pakistan vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match

PAK vs CAN Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Pakistan vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match

Kamran Akmal apologises for distasteful comment on Arshdeep after being pulled up by Harbhajan Singh

Kamran Akmal apologises for distasteful comment on Arshdeep after being pulled up by Harbhajan Singh

India TV Sports Wrap on June 11: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on June 11: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman, Chris Green, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shamar Springer, Mohammad Amir, Kelvin Pitman, Hayden Walsh, Jewel Andrew, Joshua James

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shai Hope, Kevin Sinclair, Shamar Joseph, Junior Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson and Keemo Paul 

Saint Lucia Kings: Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, Johnson Charles, Alzarri Joseph, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, David Wiese, Noor Ahmad, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shadrack Descarte, McKenny Clarke and Khary Pierre

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Fletcher, Rilee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sikandar Raza, Joshua Da Silva Odean Smith, Nuwan Thushara, Ashmead Nedd, Johann Layne and Dominic Drakes

Barbados Royals: Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Maheesh Theekshana, Naveen ul Haq, Keshav Maharaj, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, Ramon Simmonds, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alick Athanaze, Kevin Wickham, Nyeem Young and Rivaldo Clarke

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement