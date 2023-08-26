'If the team needs you...' - AB de Villiers advocates Virat Kohli to change his batting position for World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers

The 2023 ODI World Cup is approaching fast with just over a month to go for the biggest cricket festival to unfold in India. The nation will be hosting the marquee tournament for the first time alone and the team is already gearing up for the mega action. But as the team looks to fine-tune themselves, there are second thoughts over a few batting positions.

India's No.4 position has been a talk of concern for a long time. Shreyas Iyer consolidated his position and is set to be back at his position at No.4. But India's back-ups at that place have returned with poor results. With Iyer coming back after a long injury, there have been speculations as to whether Virat Kohli can come out to bat at No.4 for the Asia Cup and the World Cup. Notably, AB de Villiers is an advocate for that.

In his YouTube video, the former Proteas star stated that Virat Kohli can be a perfect man to bat at No.4. "We're still talking about who will be the No.4 batter for India. I've heard some rumours about Virat possibly taking up that position. I would be a big supporter of that," de Villiers said in a video.

Kohli's former RCB teammate highlighted the reason behind it. "I think Virat is perfect for No.4. He can put the innings together, play any kind of role in that middle order. I don't know if he would like to do that," he said. The former RCB star also stated that if Kohli's team needs him at No.4 he should be doing it."We know he loves his No.3 position; he's scored all his runs there, but at the end of the day, if the team needs you to do something, play a certain role, you have got to put your hand up and got for it," de Villiers added

Latest Cricket News