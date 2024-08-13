'If he doesn't think opening is right spot for him...': Ponting on Steve Smith as opener in India Test series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ricky Ponting talked about the possibility of Steve Smith not opening the innings for Australia in the India Test series

There are still over three months left for India's five-match Test series against Australia Down Under, however, since it is a highly-anticipated assignment, especially with the World Test Championship final spot on the line, the fans, the experts and the former cricketers have already started talking about the possible combinations, the changes, the results, etc. For Australia, there's not much to be thought through apart from former captain Steve Smith's batting position as stressed by Ricky Ponting himself.

Speaking on the ICC Review, Ponting said, "I think Australia will pretty much pick itself.

"Probably the only one question there might be with Australia again, is if (Steve) Smith's the right man to be opening the batting. That would be the only query that I can see there. But that was all about obviously bringing Cameron Green back into the side," the Washington Freedom coach added, who won the second season of Major League Cricket with Smith as captain.

Smith, who started opening the innings following David Warner's retirement took the onus on himself so that a youngster in Green could play at his natural position of number four. However, apart from one half-century, an unbeaten 91 against the West Indies at Gabba, Smith hasn't been able to make that position his own. With 171 runs in eight innings, Smith averages 28.50 with three single-digit scores including a duck.

Ponting said that if Smith thinks that the opening is not something he would want to continue then only Australia will make a change. "So I'll rephrase it, not whether Smith's the right man to open the batting but whether he thinks it's the right spot for him. Because I think if he doesn't think it's the right spot then they'll make a change and get someone else back up there," Ponting added.

India are set to play Australia in a five-match Test series after 32 years starting November 22 in Perth.