World Cup Qualifier: Sri Lanka down Ireland to clinch Super Six spot; Scotland, Oman sail through

World Cup Qualifier: Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka on Sunday defeated Ireland in a Group B clash in the Cricket World Cup Qualifier to confirm their spot in the Super Six stage of the tournament. Shanak's side outclassed the Irish team by 133 runs at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. With Ireland's loss, both Scotland and Oman have also booked their places in the Super Six stage.

Batting first in their third match of the group stage, Sri Lanka posted a big 325-run total, well powered by Dimuth Karunaratne, who scored his first ODI ton. Samarawickrama also enjoyed batting with Karunaratne as he hit 82 runs.

In the chase, the Irish team fought hard but was blown away by a special Wanindu Hasaranga show. The leggies picked another five-wicket haul to script Sri Lanka's 133-run win.

