ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Bawa, Raghuvanshi shine as India U19 beat Uganda U19 by 326 runs

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER India openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Raj Bawa helped India U19 post a huge total against Uganda in ICC U19 World Cup 2022.

Riding on centuries by Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Raj Bawa followed by a four-wicket haul by captain Nishant Sindhu India U19 thrashed Uganda U19 by 326 runs in the 22nd match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 here at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on Saturday. Opening batsman Raghuvanshi scored 144 runs in 120 balls with the help of 22 boundaries and four sixes while Bawa smashed 162 runs in just 102 balls. He smoked 14 fours and eight maximums in his innings.

Chasing a mammoth total of 406, Uganda batters never looked in good touch. The inexperienced side kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. India skipper Sindhu picked four wickets in the second innings. He removed Pascal Murungi, Ronald Opio, Ronald Opio and Joseph Baguma. He also inflicted a runout to dismiss Yunusu Sowobi. Six Uganda batters were dismissed on duck while only two get score in double digits.

Earlier, Raj Bawa and opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi smashed blistering centuries to power a COVID-hit India to a mammoth 405 for five. This is the highest total in this edition of the tournament.

Having already sealed a quarterfinal spot despite missing five players owing to COVID-19, including skipper Yash Dhull, record four-time champions India meant business as Bawa and Raghuvanshi took the Uganda attack to the cleaners. India's highest score in the U-19 World Cup remains 425 for three set against Scotland in 2004, while Australia hold the world record score of 480 for six against Kenya in 2002.

Invited to bat, opener Raghuvanshi scored 144 off 120 balls while Bawa remained unbeaten on 162 off just 108 deliveries. The duo shared 206 runs for the third wicket to take the game away from Uganda. While Raghuvanshi hit 22 fours and four sixes, Bawa decorated his innings with 14 fours and as many as eight hits over the fence, as India recorded their second-highest score in the history of the U-19 World Cup.

After Raghuvanshi's departure, Bawa continued with his attacking instinct and clobbered the Uganda bowlers to all parts of the ground. It was one-way traffic as the Uganda bowlers had no answers to the Indian onslaught. For Uganda, Pascal Murungi picked up three wickets for 72 runs.