ICC Test rankings: Babar Azam and Joe Root fight to become number 1, 3 Indian players in top 10

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the latest rankings in the Test format and former England skipper Joe Root is on top with 872 rating points. He will be in action from today (August 21) with the England vs Sri Lanka Test series getting underway. Kane Williamson, placed second in the rankings, is enjoying time away from the game with New Zealand not scheduled to play any Test in the next four weeks.

However, Root could be challenged by former Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam who is at the third position along with New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell. Like Root, Babar will also be in action in the home Test series against Bangladesh starting today in Rawalpindi. The 29-year-old has 768 rating points to his name and is 104 points behind Root.

If the latter fails to accumulate runs in the Test series against Sri Lanka and if Babar Azam manages to score big against Bangladesh, there is every chance of him getting closer to England's number-four batter.

As far as the Indian players are concerned, three of them - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal - are in the top 10. Team India is enjoying a rare break from its hectic international schedule and will be next in action from September 19 in a two-match Test series against Bangladesh at home.

While the Indian captain Rohit is at sixth place in the rankings, his opening partner Jaiswal is placed at 8th position. Kohli, meanwhile, is at the 10th position with 737 rating points. The trio will certainly look to up the ante in the rankings during the home season where they are scheduled to play five Test matches.

Latest ICC Test rankings for batters