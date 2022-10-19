ICC T20I Rankings: Mohammad Rizwan continues to dominate, THIS Namibia player makes unexpected entrance

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The T20 World Cup trophy

ICC T20I Rankings: With the world waiting in anticipation for the much-awaited T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council has announced the final rankings before the global cricketing event starts. The qualifiers are underway and they have been a joyride as far as the magnitude of the event is considered. The opener will be played on October 22, 2022, as Australia and New Zealand are set to have a go at each other.

Pakistan's stalwart Mohammad Rizwan has continued to maintain his dominance at the top of the table. Much to Pakistan's respite, the wicketkeeper-batsman has continued to perform and has solidified his position at the top of the table. With 861 rating points, Rizwan further extended his lead at the top of the T20I batter rankings. The Babar Azam-led Pakistan side recently played a tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh and Rizwan's stellar show in this series has earned him the top spot in the latest rankings. On the other hand, India's Suryakumar Yadav is on the second spot with 838 points. Things are certainly expected to heat up when these two stalwarts have a crack at each other on October 23, 2022, when India take on Pakistan.

Riding high on a successful tour to New Zealand, Bangladesh's skipper Shakib al Hasan made it to the top of the all-rounders ranking list. In the final two matches, Shakib displayed his batting prowess and struck consecutive half-centuries. Owing to these stellar performances, Shakib has now moved ahead of Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi. On the other hand, Namibia star JJ Smit moved up to the fourth spot and Sikandar Raza from Zimbabwe is on the seventh position. Australian seamer Jos Hazlewood with 705 rating points remains at the top of the rankings and has etched ahead of Rashid Khan (696), Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (692), and South Africa veteran Tabraiz Shamsi (688).

