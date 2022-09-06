ICC T20I Rankings: Babar Azam to lose his T20I throne | Here's Why

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Babar Azam in action

ICC T20I Rankings: India and Pakistan are not only going against each other on the field but are also up against each other in the latest ICC T20I rankings. Three batsmen from both these teams are up against each other to grab the top spot in the rankings table. Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Suryakumar Yadav, all these three batsmen are going head-to-head with each other to claim the top spot in the T20I rankings. The International Cricket Council (ICC) will announce new T20I rankings tomorrow and it will be interesting to see how things pan out for all three players.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam right now tops the chart but irrespective of the kind of form he has been in, Babar has underperformed in the Asia Cup, but Pakistan will be thankful that it hasn't hurt them that much. On the other hand, there are Mohammad Rizwan and India's Suryakumar Yadav who have been in an amazing touch and are challenging Babar's throne for supremacy in the ICC T20I rankings.

Surya and Rizwan scaling heights in Asia Cup:

The Asia Cup is currently underway in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has managed to score just 33 runs so far. On the other hand, Mohammad Rizwan sits comfortably at the top with 192 runs in the ongoing Asia Cup. Suryakumar Yadav too has shown signs of prominence as he has made 99 runs. Pakistan's Rizwan as of now has a strike rate of 128, whereas Surya has a staggering strike rate of 183. Considering the scenario, it is almost given that Babar Azam will be dethroned from the top.

Surya in with a chance of going to the top:

With India taking on Sri Lanka in the second match of Super 4, Suryakumar Yadav will be in with a fair chance of making it to the top. The Mumbai Indians batsman plays on number 4 for India and if Surya manages to step up to the occasion, he might very well end up being on the top.

