Asia Cup 2022: India will not play Afghanistan in finals | Here's why

IND vs PAK: The Rohit Sharma-led Indian outfit faced a massive heartbreak at the hands of Pakistan as they defeated India by a margin of 5 wickets. India was taking on Pakistan for the second time in Asia Cup 2022 and Babar Azam-led Pakistan team made sure that they settle scores with India. As of now, the competition between India and Pakistan has panned out evenly. On August 28, 2022, India defeated Pakistan by a margin of 5 wickets, but the tables have turned now. Things and equations between teams have changed. On August 3, 2022, in the first Super 4s match, Sri Lanka halted Afghanistan's undefeated run and in the second match of the same round, Pakistan put an end to India's undefeated streak on August 4, 2022.

The format of the Super 4s is such that teams will have to win 2 out of their 3 matches to qualify for the all-important finals of the Asia Cup. The ongoing multi-nation cricketing event is certainly a dress rehearsal for the T20I World Cup, but the contests have intensified and the Asian teams look in no mood to take their opponents lightly. When both India and Afghanistan qualified for the Super 4s, cricket fans all over the world started to speculate that India can take on Afghanistan in the finals. But this is certainly one equation that isn't going to happen this time around.

Afghanistan's scenario:

The Mohammad Nabi-led Indian team registered two thumping victories in the group stage match and were being touted as one of the favorites to win the trophy, but it was Sri Lanka who completely outplayed Afghanistan and registered one of the highest run chases at the legendary ground of Sharjah. Afghanistan will now be up against Pakistan and India. As the format is, Afghanistan will need to win both matches to qualify for the final bout. If Afghanistan ends up defeating India in the super 4 clash, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian contingency will go crashing out of the tournament as they have lost their first Super 4s match to Pakistan. If Babar Azam-led Pakistan ends up losing to Afghanistan, they can still go through the final stage as they have defeated India. Lastly, if Pakistan defeats Afghanistan, with 2 wins they will straightaway qualify for the finals.

India's scenario:

The men in blue, who are the top contenders, the defending champions of the Asia Cup were left bamboozled, courtesy of Pakistan's stellar run chase against them. India have now two games left, against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. The Dasun Shanaka -led Sri Lankan team has already registered one victory and even if they end up losing against India, it won't hurt them that much. On the other hand, if India ends up losing to Sri Lanka, they will be gone for all their money and will miss out on the finals. India versus Afghanistan on September 8, 2022, will be one of its kind of a virtual semi-final, and the winner of this match will go ahead and play the all-important finals and will have a stronger claim to the Asian throne.

