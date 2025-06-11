ICC T20I Rankings: Adil Rashid gains big, surpasses Chakravarthy; Suryakumar Yadav drops down among batters Adil Rashid was the star of the show for England in the three-match T20 series against the West Indies, taking nine wickets, also becoming the fifth leading wicket-taker in the format in international cricket. Rashid surged ahead to get into top two on the bowling rankings in T20Is.

Southampton :

Adil Rashid became the World No. 2-ranked bowler in the ICC T20 rankings after a sensational series against the West Indies recently. Rashid scalped four wickets in three matches against the West Indies and even surpassed Mustafizur Rahman on the T20I leaderboard to get into the top five leading wicket-takers in the format and gained two spots to get to No 2 on the rankings, just 13 rating points behind the top-ranked Jacob Duffy of New Zealand.

Rashid surpassed India's Varun Chakravarthy on the list, who stayed in third place. Jos Buttler was named the Player of the Series but Rashid too gave him a tough competition, being the joint-third leading wicket-taker in the series. After the last couple of matches, West Indies' Akeal Hosein slipped down a place to No 5 after taking just two wickets while leaking runs at almost 10 per over.

For England, Brydon Carse also jumped up 16 places to No 52 on the bowling rankings while the West Indies trio of Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd all dropped massive by seven, four and three places respectively.

Who benefitted among batters?

Among batters, England's Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith made a monumental rise. While Duckett rose 48 places to 16th, Smith who made his T20I debut in the series, made a huge leap of 192 spots to find himself in the 75th place. In the top 10, Buttler, who was the Player of the Series, scoring 165 runs in three matches, got into the top five. Buttler found himself in fifth place, which meant that Suryakumar Yadav was now in sixth place, just outside the top five.

Jacob Bethell too earned an increase of 34 spots. For the West Indies, the new white-ball captain, Shai Hope, was in 15th place after gaining 14 spots. With Phil Salt being on paternity leave, the England opener dropped a spot to No 4 and Tilak Varma benefited to witness a one-spot rise to get to No 3 without playing.

While the West Indies will quickly move countries to face Ireland in three T20Is, England will get busy with the preparations for the India Test series, which begins on June 20.