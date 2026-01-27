ICC's massive U-turn set to shock Pakistan amid T20 World Cup boycott row, Bangladesh on standby Pakistan are reportedly contemplating boycotting the upcoming T20 World Cup, starting from February 7, to show their support for Bangladesh. However, ICC has planned a massive move in that case, keeping Bangladesh on standby if Pakistan pull out.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) doesn't seem to be in the mood to witness anymore drama ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. They have already removed Bangladesh from the mega event, replacing them with Scotland, after they refused to tour India, citing security concerns. Meanwhile, Pakistan have not yet confirmed their participation in the mega event, with the PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi stating that the final decision is likely on Friday or Monday.

However, ICC has planned a massive move that is set to shock Pakistan. PCB are planning to boycott the T20 World Cup in support of Bangladesh, who demanded to play their matches in Sri Lanka and not in India. According to a report in Hindustan Times, ICC has kept Bangladesh on standby in case Pakistan pull out of the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan, as per the schedule, will play all their matches in Sri Lanka and if they pull out, then Bangladesh's demand can be fulfilled. "If Pakistan decide to withdraw, Bangladesh would be given the opportunity to replace them in Group A and play all their matches in Sri Lanka as per BCB’s original request. This arrangement would pose limited logistical challenges," an official aware of the matter said.

Pakistan made aware that heavy sanctions will be imposed

Meanwhile, ICC has let Pakistan know that heavy sanctions will be imposed on them if they boycott the entire T20 World Cup or the India clash, scheduled to take place on February 15. In case of boycott, ICC will suspend Pakistan from global and continental tournaments and also withdraw NOCs of all foreign players from the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Moreover, the world cricketing body has made the PCB aware of the implications as well. Even though the final decision is expected later this week, reports suggest the boycott is unlikely now given the likely sanctions and the fact that Bangladesh only might replace them.

