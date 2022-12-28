ICC rankings: Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer rewarded after clean sweep over Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ashwin, Iyer make gains after India's win over Bangladesh

ICC rankings: India's star cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer have been rewarded in the latest released ICC Players' rankings after a thumping series whitewash over Bangladesh. The Indian team defeated Shakib Al Hasan's men in both outings as the home side drew a blank. For their match-winning knocks in the second Test in Dhaka, both Ashwin and Iyer have made gains in the Test rankings.

Spin bowler Ashwin has moved one place up in the bowling charts to take joint fourth with compatriot Jasprit Bumrah in the Test bowling charts, while he has consolidated his second spot in the all-rounders' list and has moved close to Ravindra Jadeja in the fight for the pinnacle spot. Meanwhile, Iyer rose to a career-best rating and has scaled up 10 places to reach 16th in the Test batter's list.

