ICC Rankings: India set to remain No.1 despite semifinal exit as Pakistan and England meet in final

Team India are set to remain No.1 in the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20I Rankings despite a semifinal exit from the T20 World Cup 2022. The Indian team faced an embarrassing defeat at the hands of England on Thursday (November 10) that propelled their exit from the competition. However, that defeat will not have any bearing on India’s top spot in the T20I rankings as they are set to continue as No.1 albeit of the result in Sunday’s final between Pakistan and England.

What are the current standings?

As things stand, India are on 268 ranking points, which is four more than England, who are on 264 points and are second. Pakistan are third in the ICC T20 Rankings with 258 ranking points which opens a big gap between India and them. India’s exit from the T20 World Cup did not harm their prospects and are set to retain the No.1 crown.

Current ICC T20 Rankings

What happens if either England or Pakistan win T20 World Cup?

There are three scenarios that can occur on in the final of the T20 World Cup-

Pakistan win the T20 World Cup final

England win the T20 World Cup final

The T20 World Cup final gets washed out due to rain

In Scenario 1, Pakistan’s win will see them 259 points while England will drop their ranking points to 263, which in turn won’t have any effect on the T20 Team Rankings, and thus there will be no change in the rankings.

In Scenario 2, England’s win will see them go to 265 raking points and will still be short of India by three points. In this case, Pakistan will remain will on 258 rankings points. Again, the rankings will not be affected as the teams will retain their original spot.

In the case of Scenario 3, there will be no change in the T20I ranking points and all of India, Pakistan and England will see their ranking points remain the same. As a result, India will again keep their top spot in the T20 Rankings and will only bolster it when they take on New Zealand in a three-match T20I series later in the week.

