I dream to play under MS Dhoni, says Rashid Khan

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photos of Rashid Khan (left) and MS Dhoni.

Afghanistan mystery spinner Rashid Khan has been a popular figure in India, especially with his exploits in the Indian Premier League with Sunrisers Hyderabad; winning the title in 2016. The player has played whole his IPL career since debuting in 2017.

The young spinner, however, has admitted of his aspirations to play under the leadership of MS Dhoni, who led Chennai Super Kings to three title successes.

Rashid reasoned that it's important for a spinner to have a good wicket-keeper and nobody explains things better than the former Indian captain.

“I have a dream that I play under MS Dhoni. Because the experience playing with him, under him is very important. For a bowler, the role of wicketkeeper is very important and I don't think there is anyone better than him to explain you things,” Rashid said.

Rashid even recalled a conversation with Dhoni, who advised him not to get aggressive when he doesn't need to on the field or else he will find injuries he doesn't want to.

“Every time after our matches, the discussions that I have with him have helped me. Last time he told me 'You have to be careful while fielding, you slide, throw the ball when it is not necessary, you get aggressive. Because there is only one Rashid and people want to see you more, what will happen if you get injured? Keep this in mind, I tell (Ravindra) Jadeja the same thing’,” said Rashid.